Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies Helps Disaster Relief Efforts

Pigeon Forge, TN -- The annual Christmas in the Smokies Bluegrass Festival will be held December 7-10 at the Ramada Inn & Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Hosted by Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, the festival brings together many traditional bluegrass and gospel bands for an early Christmas celebration. This year, the festival will go on with no interruption to the musical program or accommodations due to the wildfires. However, the festival has also has been blessed with the opportunity to help local residents who have been impacted by the devastating fire that has ravaged the area.

By aligning with the Dollywood Foundation's unprecedented support of east Tennessee, Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies created a special, $15 general admission ticket for Friday and Saturday night. All proceeds from these tickets will be donated to the Dollywood Foundation's Smokey Mountain “My People” fund.

"We are blessed that the fires have been contained and that the area where we host the festival is free of any problems. As the promoter, I feel that the best way to help the community is through Dolly Parton's My People Fund. Please join us in helping out the victims of this terrible experience by coming to the festival and supporting the area economy with your tourism dollars and your ticket donation," said Lorraine Jordan.

Scheduled to perform throughout the festival produced by Jordan Entertainment are: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Lonesome River Band, Goldwing Express, Ralph Stanley II, Ronnie Reno & Reno Tradition, Paul Williams and Victory Trio, the Bluegrass Mountaineers, Garrett Newton Band, Balsam Range, Williamson Branch, Jimbo Whaley & Greenbrier, Malpass Brothers, Salt and Light and the Dean Osborne Band, The Grascals, Smoky Mtn All-Stars: Tim White, Jerry Butler, Matt Leadbetter, Matt Wallace, Josh Goforth, Larry Stephenson Band, Edgar Loudermilk Band Featuring Jeff Autry, Sideline, Mark Templeton, Deeper Shade of Blue, The Moore Family. Click here for band schedule.

For more festival information and to purchase special Disaster Relief tickets, visit www.BluegrassChristmasInSmokies.com or call 919-779-5672