Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive Release Single from New Project

“Fourth and Goal”, the new radio single by Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive is also the title of their forthcoming album on the John Boy & Billy label, slated for official release, February 3, 2017.

The song, “Fourth and Goal”, combines two of Baucom’s favorite things – hard driving bluegrass and football. After hearing the Brad Davis demo of the song, written by Davis and Paula Breedlove, Baucom knew it would be a great fit the band. The song’s message, relating a critical football situation to real life, is sure to catch the attention of music fans, but it’s the immediate ‘drive’ of the tune that captures your ear from the start.

After hearing the band’s finished recording of the song, co-writer, Paula Breedlove said: “I love, love, love it! Thank you for giving it the perfect home!

Recorded at Wes Easter’s Eastwood Recording Studio in Cana, Virginia, this collection of songs includes the first two highly successful singles, “The Rock” and “Around The Corner”, featuring the lead vocals of Joey Lemons, a 2016 IBMA Momentum Award nominee in the vocalist category. Along with Baucom and Lemons, the ‘Dukes of Drive’ features Will Jones on lead and rhythm guitar and vocals and Joe Hannabach on bass.