43rd SPBGMA Nominations Announced

The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) Bluegrass Music Award nominees have been announced. The 43rd Annual SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards will take place during the 34th National SPBGMA Convention to be held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel, Nashville, Tennessee February 2-5, 2017. The awards show is definitely the highlight of the annual event and bluegrass music's biggest stars will be there participating in performances as well as collecting their respective trophies.

SPBGMA serves to preserve the traditional spirit and art form of Bluegrass music. The organization also offers a management service for any community desiring to hold a Bluegrass festival and/or to organize and conduct Bluegrass Band competitions. In all SPBGMA sponsored events, instruments must be traditional acoustic instruments, no electrified instruments permitted. SPBGMA encourages professionalism in appearance and showmanship by the performers at SPBGMA events as well as encouraging the support of various Bluegrass publications and associations.

This event is always a favorite and includes the Showcase of Bands, Workshops, opportunities for promoters and talent buyers to view new and existing artists to see what's new. There are trade exhibits, record companies and more available for the artists and the fans. Of course, this is also an exciting time in bluegrass music where the fans and their favorite artists get to mingle and socialize as well. It is definitely and friendly, up close and personal experience for all involved.

The big awards night will take place next month where the attending members will cast their ballots to see who takes home the 2017 honors. Here are the nominations for the honors to be awarded in Nashville, Tennessee next month.

Listed by Category, the 2017 nominees are:

Bluegrass Promoter of the Year Norman Adams

Bertie Sullivan

Ryan Frankhouser

DA Callaway

Mathan Holt

Dwight Dillman Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year WBRF-FM Galax, VA

WFPK-FM Louisville, KY

WXHB-FM Richton, MS

Sirius XM 061-Bluegrass Junction

WMMT-FM Whitesburg, KY

WSM-AM, Nashville, TN Bluegrass DJ of the Year Judith Burnette WBRF Galax, VA

Bob Mitchell WFPK Louisville, KY

David McPhail WXHB Richton, MS

Kyle Cantrell Sirius XM 061

Chris Jones Sirius XM 061

Freddy Smith WDVX Knoxville, TN Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year Larry Norfleet

Jr. Sisk

Milan Miller

Ron Spears

Daryl Mosley

Becky Buller Bluegrass Album of the Year Most Welcomeby Branded Bluegrass produced by Clay Hess on Hayes Studio and Productions

David Parmley & Cardinal Tradtionby David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition produced by David Parmley and Dale Perry at Lakeside Recording Studios

Dig in the Dirt by The Farm Hands on Pinecastle Records

Playing Hard To Forget by Claybank on Rural Rhythm Records

Bridging the Tradition by Lonesome River Band on Mountain Home Music

Drifter by Volume Five on Mountain Fever Records Bluegrass Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year Mike Martin

Ron Spears

Gary Trivette

Mickey Harris

Mike Bubb

Kyle Perkins Bluegrass Dobro Performer of the Year Phil Ledbetter

Tim Graves

Rob Ickes

Jerry Douglas

Brent Burke

Josh Swift Bluegrass Guitar Performer of the Year Clay Hess

David Parmley

Keith Tew

Josh Williams

Bryan Sutton

Kenny Smith Bluegrass Mandolin Performer of the Year Tristin Norfleet

Zack Arnold

Sam Bush

Larry Stephenson

Wayne Benson

Danny Roberts Bluegrass Banjo Performer of the Year Don Hill

Jesse Norfleet

Kenny Ingram

Aaron McDaris

Charlie Cushman

Sammy Shelor Bluegrass Fiddle Performer of the Year Gil Benson

Steve Day

Ron Stewart

Michael Cleveland

Hunter Berry

Jason Carter Female Vocalist of the Year (Overall) Charli Robertson

Amanda Smith

Dale Ann Bradley

Rhonda Vincent

Jeanette Williams

Summer McMahan Male Vocalist of the Year (Overall) Larry Norfleet

David Parmley

Jr Sisk

Larry Stephenson

Danny Paisley

Daryl Mosley Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

The Farm Hands

Volume Five

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Paul Williams & The Victory Trio

Branded Bluegrass Bluegrass Vocal Group of the Year Flatt Lonesome

David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition

The Farm Hands

ClayBank

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Balsam Range Bluegrass Instrumental Group of the Year David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition

The Farm Hands

Bluegrass Brothers

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Ronnie Reno and The Reno Tradition

Lonesome River Band Bluegrass Band of the Year (Overall) Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Flatt Lonesome

The Farm Hands

Balsam Range

David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition

ClayBank Bluegrass Entertainer(s) of the Year Volume Five

The Farm Hands

Flatt Lonesome

Remington Ryde

Ronnie Reno

Balsam Range Bluegrass Song of the Year "I Am A Drifter" by Volume 5 on Mountain Fever Records

"Dig in the Dirt" by The Farm Hands on Pinecastle Records

"Up on ClayBank" by ClayBank on Rural Rhythm Records

"Thunder & Lightening" by Lonesome River Band on Mountain Home Music

"The Hills of Home" by David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition on Lakeside Recording Studios

Congratulations to all the nominees and our gratitude for all the fine bluegrass music during the past year.