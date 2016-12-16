Dailey & Vincent Celebrate 10th Anniversary On Grand Ole Opry

Nashville, TN – Critically-acclaimed bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent are set to kick off their highly anticipated 10-year celebration in true superstar fashion. They are one of the most decorated acts in the history of the genre, consisting of 6-time “Male Vocalist of the Year” winner Jamie Dailey and 5-time Grammy® winner Darrin Vincent. They will be commemorating the special occasion with a series of events that will start their year off with a bang.

The celebration will commence on December 30, when the “Entertainer of the Year” winners hit the stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, held at the historic Ryman Auditorium. They will perform a special star-studded 30-minute Opry segment. The night will also mark the pair’s 100th Opry performance.

"We started our career on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium nine years ago,” says Jamie Dailey. “I describe how touched and humbled I am to know we will be returning to kick off our 10th year on that same stage. The Grand Ole Opry is like coming home for us.”

Dailey & Vincent will continue the celebration with another career first, as they open their own personalized exhibit at the world-renowned International Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro, Ky. Other legends featured at the prestigious museum include bluegrass legends Earl Scruggs, Lester Flatt, Ralph Stanley and more. Fans can stop by and experience “A Decade of Dailey & Vincent – An American Music Journey,” showcasing artifacts, memorabilia, and other priceless mementos from their band’s iconic career. The exhibit is set to launch January 13, 2017 at the original museum location, and will also be celebrated with an intimate concert performance broadcast LIVE on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction, followed by a meet & greet and reception (fans can purchase tickets HERE).

“A dream of ours was to start our career at the Grand Ole Opry in 2007. Ten years later, celebrating this milestone brings overwhelming feelings of joy and excitement” says Darrin Vincent. “Also, having another first for us with our exhibit at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame is wonderful. I never thought I’d live to see that. In thinking about these milestones, I feel too thankful for my family and a lifetime of love and support they have given to me. My father passed away 2 years ago, but it brings tears to my eyes knowing that he would be so proud.”

There are plenty of other surprises in store, as the multi-Grammy® nominated duo kick off what will be a year full of memorable moments. Fans can stay up to date with the latest Dailey & Vincent news through the band’s social media platforms, or by visiting www.DaileyAndVincent.com.

Five-time Grammy award winners individually, three-time Grammy award nominees collectively, four-time DOVE Award Winners, and winners of 35 IBMA Awards altogether (including 3-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Award winners and 3-Time Vocal Group of the Year Award winners), Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, backed by one of the best bands on tour today, are some of the most reputable and elite entertainers in American music; bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music. The concoction of the fantastically instinctive vocal blends of Dailey’s tenor and Vincent’s reedy harmonies, has gained them well-deserved praise for their own distinctive style and worldwide recognition as American Music gold. Dailey & Vincent has garnered world-wide attention with their first national, top-rated television series, “The Dailey & Vincent Show,” on RFD TV and over 500 airings of their PBS special “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE ¬ In Concert.” Their most recent CD, Dailey & Vincent ALIVE, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass charts and remained at the top position for over 15 weeks.