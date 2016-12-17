Steve Gulley Receives “Honorary Doctor of Music Degree”

Nashville, TN -- Rural Rhythm Records recording artist Steve Gulley received Lincoln Memorial University's most prestigious award, an Honorary Doctor of Music Degree for Gulley's many accomplishments in the music industry , as well as, his support and encouragement of new talent. The degree was presented by LMU President B. James Dawson to Gulley during the Fall Commencement ceremony held at Lincoln Memorial University in the Tex Turner Arena on Saturday, December 10, 2016.

Gulley is just the fourth person in the history of LMU to receive an honorary doctor of music degree. He follows bluegrass legend Dr. Ralph Stanley, who was awarded an honorary doctorate from LMU in recognition of his contributions to the bluegrass genre and his lifetime achievements in the field of music.

"It is fitting in a year where we lost Dr. Ralph Stanley - a legendary musician and remarkable ambassador for LMU, that we honor another son of Appalachia making a name for himself in bluegrass music," said Dr. Gary Burchett, second-vice chair of the LMU Board of Trustees, during the ceremonies. "Steve Gulley has traveled the world sharing bluegrass music and Appalachian culture where ever he goes. LMU is fortunate to be associated with such a gifted singer, songwriter and guitarist."

"I'm totally humbled and amazed by this incredible honor. The love and respect I feel from this is simply immeasurable. Thanks to LMU and everyone involved for a definite "life moment" and huge career milestone."

– Steve Gulley

Gulley is considered a stalwart of the top echelon of lead and tenor singers in bluegrass music with accomplishments that include 16 years as a featured performer, staff musician, music director, studio manager and producer at Renfro Valley, KY. From 1994-96 Steve was a member of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and a founding member of Mountain Heart ('98 - '06), Grasstowne ('06 - '11) and with longtime friend Dale Ann Bradley through 2014. Steve is a winner of 4 IBMA Awards including Co-writer of the 2008 Song Of The Year, "Through The Window Of A Train", by Blue Highway and SPBGMA Multi award winner including 2008 Album Of The Year, "The Road Headin' Home", by Grasstowne.

In addition, Steve has produced many albums at his Curve Recording studio in Cumberland Gap, TN, including the Dove nominated album "Healed" for Locust Ridge, the critically acclaimed Civil War album project "God Didn't Choose Sides", and the Christmas CD/DVD and broadcast of "Christmas The Mountain Way", which aired on RFD-TV's FamilyNet and BlueHighways TV networks.

Currently Gulley performs and records with his chart topping group, Steve Gulley and New Pinnacle. Gulley leads Acoustic Music Week, an annual summer workshop, at LMU. The program brings world-renowned musicians to Harrogate, Tennessee, to teach novice musicians of all ages. Additionally, he has partnered with LMU to present a monthly concert series, The Cumberland Mountain Music Show, at the Cumberland Gap Convention Center. Featuring the music and heritage of mountain people, the Cumberland Mountain Music Show is a live family-friendly show including gospel, bluegrass and country music and down-home comedy. Besides Gulley, the monthly show features great entertainers from the Tri-State Area as well as guests from Nashville and all around the country.