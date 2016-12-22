Nu-Blu and Buck Stove Benefit Dolly Parton's 'My People Fund'

Spruce Pine, NC -- Nu-Blu is giving back in a big way, after recently teaming up with Buck Stove to organize a special event this past weekend in Spruce Pine, N.C. to benefit Dolly Parton's My People Fund. Appropriately titled, 'Christmas for the Smokies,' the event was held on December 18, and also featured performances from the Garrett Newton Band with Lorraine Jordan, Darrin & Brooke Aldridge, and Tim Shelton & Rob Baker. So far, the current amount raised exceeds $16,000.

"Nu-Blu wants to thank everyone that participated in any way with 'Christmas for the Smokies," said Nu-Blu's Carolyn Routh. "We are so blessed to have the support and trust of those that got behind us on this event. The volunteers are the ones that made it a success. A tragedy like this could happen to anyone of us and anytime, so it was so awesome to get to be a part of helping others through this!"

Nu-Blu is currently in the studio working on their upcoming album, slated for release in 2017. The project will be their follow-up to the critically acclaimed album All The Way, which saw the group teaming up with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Sam Moore for the chilling "Jesus and Jones," along with Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent on the No. 1 hit, "That's What Makes the Bluegrass Blue."

Nu-Blu, based in Siler City in central North Carolina, is comprised of Carolyn Routh, who handles bass and vocals; Levi Austin on vocals and banjo; Clint White, on mandolin and fiddle; and Daniel Routh, who is the band's Renaissance Man - guitarist, singer, manager, and tour coordinator, among many other roles. The group brings its lively and entertaining version of Americana-bluegrass music to audiences across the nation year-round.

Their sound acknowledges the traditional institutions that have shaped it, yet is innovative and daring enough to bring a fresh sparkle to contemporary acoustic music that lands them squarely in the forefront of bands blazing the trail in acoustic entertainment. Influences range from the sounds of original bluegrass pioneers like Earl Scruggs, Jimmy Martin and Lester Flatt to rock bands of the 1980's, and modern contemporary sounds such as Alison Krauss and Union Station. Carolyn's soprano vocal approach might be described as similar to Ms. Krauss, except she carries a phrasing and emotional elegance that shows a clear originality. Daniel and Levi provide inventive singing to fill out the vocal sound, while all four members present instrumental prowess to impress.