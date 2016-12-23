The Gibson Brothers "In the Ground" Due February 17th

The Gibson Brothers' brand of bluegrass is a visceral mix of heritage and soaring harmony, making them the premiere brother duet of the genre, following in the footsteps of legendary brother acts such as the Stanley Brothers, Jim & Jesse, and the Osborne Brothers. Their first-ever album of entirely original songs, In the Ground sees the Gibson Brothers taking on their own roots as the sixth generation of Gibsons to grow up on their family farm.

The two-time International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainers of the Year follow up their stellar, 5-times nominated tribute to brother harmonies, Brotherhood, with this latest effort, which digs even deeper into their commitment to family and their history. The themes come from the farm, their childhood, and the region in which they were raised.

One can hear their dedication to the songs, from the lighthearted to the profound; in the modernity of the lyrics, matched with a virtuosity that feels somehow both traditional and revelatory. Featuring celebrated, award-winning Dobro player Rob Ickes, In the Ground reaches into new territory for the Gibson Brothers as they reflect on their past.

In The Ground Tracklist:

"Highway" (3:07) "Homemade Wine" (3:11) "Remember Who You Are" (2:59) "Making Good Time" (3:05) "My Quiet Mind" (4:07) "I Can't Breathe Deep Yet" (3:32) "Fool's Hill" (3:29) "Friend of Mine" (2:57) "Little Girl" (4:11) "I Found a Church Today" (2:42) "Look Who's Crying" (3:39) "Everywhere I Go" (4:01) "In the Ground" (4:55)

The group is comprised of Leigh Gibson − guitars, lead and harmony vocals; Eric Gibson − banjo, lead and harmony vocals; Mike Barber − bass; Clayton Campbell − fiddle; Jesse Brock − mandolin, harmony vocals; and featuring Rob Ickes − resophonic guitar.