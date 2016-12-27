Randall Franks New CD with Legendary Artists Benefits Charity

Ringgold, GA -- Entertainer/actor Randall Franks reflects on his musical successes by defining a special purpose for his tunes with a special CD series. "30 Years on Radio and TV Volume II," released this month worldwide from the Share America Foundation in cooperation with Crimson Records, shares 23 bluegrass, folk, Americana music and comedy recordings that helped Franks make a mark on radio or TV.

"From the first time I sat at the foot of the stage looking up at Jim and Jesse at the Lavonia Bluegrass Festival in Lavonia, Ga. and the other performers we consider now the legends of the industry, I knew I wanted to do what they did," he said. "So many of them opened their hearts and shared their encouragement, talents and lessons with me making that dream possible.

"I could have never imagined the success that was in store, the stages that I would stand upon or the literally millions who would come to know that little boy looking up and dreaming about playing music," he said. "I am honored to share some of those successes by creating these collections to create opportunities for a new generation of Appalachian singers and musicians to create a vision of what their dream can be through college scholarships."

Monies received from the CD will help to fund the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarships awarded annually by the Share America Foundation, Inc., a Georgia 501-C-3 based in Catoosa County, Ga.

Franks became the first solo bluegrass artist to reach the top rankings of the Christian music sales charts with his "Handshakes and Smiles" in 1990 forging new ground and opening new sales outlets for tradition artists to share their music.

Franks and Alison Krauss became the most visible fiddlers of their generation in music and on television of the 1990s.

The second volume highlights key songs or instrumentals which charted, were broadcast around the world, performed regularly in concerts or received award nods in various genres of music. Many recordings feature collaborations between Franks and current or past genre stars, many of whom are now members of their respective music halls of fame.

Five of the songs included were authored or co-written by Franks including his popular "Old Black Fiddle," a prequel to "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" that he performed on PBS TV with the award-winning Georgia Mafia Bluegrass Band, "Mean Joe Blake" an Americana TV show theme recorded with legendary Grand Ole Opry stars Jim and Jesse McReynolds, and his "Filling the River with Tears," popularized by David Davis and the Warrior River Boys, performed here with youth band Mountain Cove Bluegrass.

Eight of the recordings are fiddle standards such as "Back Up and Push" performed in a never-before-released live recording with Country, Rock and Bluegrass hall of fame member Bill Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys; "Golden Slippers" performed with Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Chubby Wise; and the Appalachian string music classic Down Yonder performed with banjo legend Raymond Fairchild.

The collection includes "Mississippi Moon" written specifically for Franks by Jesse McReynolds. The remaining 9 recordings are popular songs or instrumentals from their genre.

Among the other notable performers included are Cornhuskers String Band as seen in the feature film "Lawless", Doodle and the Golden River Grass, Elaine and Shorty, The Peachtree Pickers, and Gary Waldrep.

he CD is available for a donation of $14 at http://shareamericafoundation.org or http://randallfranks.com/ he CD is available for a donation of $14 at http://shareamericafoundation.org or http://randallfranks.com/