44th Telluride Bluegrass Fest Initial Lineup Announced

Lyons, CO -- Planet Bluegrass is getting ready for the new year with an exciting lineup for the 44th Annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival. This year's lineup will once again be led by "The King of Telluride" Sam Bush for the 43rd year, and the only appearance of the incomparable Telluride House Band.

Planet Bluegrass is proud to share the beginning of the 2017 Telluride Bluegrass lineup which includes: Sam Bush Band • Brandi Carlile • Dierks Bentley with The Travelin' McCourys • Telluride House Band featuring Sam, Béla, Jerry, Edgar, Bryan & Stuart • Dispatch • Yonder Mountain String Band • Greensky Bluegrass • Béla Fleck & Chris Thile • Elephant Revival • Punch Brothers • Hot Rize • Peter Rowan • Jerry Douglas Band • Tim O'Brien • Chris Thile • Sarah Jarosz • The East Pointers • Fireball Mail • many more still to be announced...

For the 44th pilgrimage to Telluride, we're excited to welcome multi-platinum country superstar Dierks Bentley for a special bluegrass set with The Travelin' McCourys. We're already feeling the goosebumps as Brandi Carlile will once again fill the box canyon with her soaring voice. Dispatch returns for a late-night set of socially conscious indie grooves. And the transcendent harmony of Elephant Revival will again illuminate the Shellman Memorial stage.

Our grand acoustic adventure at 8,750' features many of the groundbreaking artists who continue to redefine our unique genre of "Telluride Bluegrass." From the energetic jamgrass of Greensky Bluegrass and Yonder Mountain to the seminal songwriting of Peter Rowan, Tim O'Brien and Sarah Jarosz; from the virtuosity of Béla Fleck & Chris Thile and the Jerry Douglas Band to the joyously inventive harmonies of Punch Brothers and Hot Rize.

Among the new TBF voices are the stompin' fiddle & banjo of Canadian maritime trio The East Pointers; and the powerful bluegrass of Nashville quartet Fireball Mail. And we're far, far from done yet. Watch for more lineup additions in the coming weeks, leading up to the complete single-day lineup announcement in early March.

4-day passes, camping passes and single day tickets are available at http://shop.bluegrass.com and visit www.bluegrass.com for information on this and their many other events throughout the year.