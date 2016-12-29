One Week Left For 2017 Hazel Dickens Song Contest Entries

The 2017 Hazel Dickens Song Contest is open for entries, top prize $500! Celebrating the life and music of ground breaking bluegrass songwriter and musician Hazel Dickens, the third annual contest seeks to bring attention to the finest in original bluegrass songwriting. Top prize $500 and a performance at the 2017 DC Bluegrass Festival, 2nd prize $250, 3rd prize $100. Entries must be received by January 5, 2017.

The Hazel Dickens song contest celebrates the life and music of one of bluegrass music's most beloved songwriters. From hardscrabble beginnings in West Virginia coal country in 1935, Hazel moved to Baltimore, MD, as a young woman to find factory work and quickly connected with local musicians.

She started performing throughout the Baltimore/Washington region and was soon recognized for her singular mountain singing style and her gift with a lyric. Hazel wrote of coal miners, unionization, hard times, feminism and much more. She recorded several albums with duo partner Alice Gerrard in the 1960s and 1970s and went on to release four records as a solo artist. Among her best known songs are "Won't You Come and Sing for Me," "West Virginia My Home," "Few Old Memories" and "Mama’s Hand." Hazel was awarded a National Heritage Fellowship in 2001 from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Get additional information, rules and prize information at http://dcbu.org/hazel-dickens-song-contest/