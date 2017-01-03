Rural Rhythm Records & New Day Announce Expanded Distribution

Nashville, TN -- Rural Rhythm Records and New Day Christian Distributors are pleased to announce a continuation and expansion of their distribution relationship. New Day will continue servicing Rural Rhythm releases to the Christian Retail market, and Sony RED Distribution will represent Rural Rhythm to the Mainstream retail sector and Digital channels. Rural Rhythm and New Day Christian have been distribution partners since 2013. Sony-RED Distribution to the Mainstream retail sector and Digital channels takes effect on January 27, 2017.

"We are excited to partner with this great label in a bigger way. Rural Rhythm represents the best legacy and contemporary artists in Bluegrass, and we are honored to play a role in their growth." Ed Leonard – VP, New Day.

"We at Sony/RED Nashville are very excited to have Rural Rhythm join our family of Nashville labels. I could not be more proud of the hard work that Sam Passamano and staff has done to establish the footprint of Rural Rhythm Records in Nashville's music community. I am looking forward to continuing our amazing relationship and assisting with growing the Rural Rhythm brand." Dewayne Brown – Director of Label Management, Sony RED Music Entertainment.

Created in 1955, Rural Rhythm has produced hundreds of classic performances by many of the legends and pioneers of bluegrass and old-time country music such as Mac Wiseman, Don Reno, Red Smiley, Hylo Brown, Vassar Clements, Jim Eanes, Bill Harrell, Earl Taylor, Curly Fox, J.E. Mainer, Raymond Fairchild, Tater Tate and more. Rural Rhythm is dedicated to preserving the works of traditional bluegrass and old-time country music contained on its "Heritage Collection" brand and the highly successful Bluegrass Collection titles under the "Sound Traditions" and "Bluegrass Power Picks" brands.

Celebrating 61 years, Rural Rhythm has also established itself as a leader in the Traditional & Contemporary Bluegrass market with major album titles released by Marty Raybon (Grammy ® Winner), Lonesome River Band, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Steve Gulley, Bobby Osborne (Legend & Grand Ole Opry member), Jim & Jesse (Legends & Grand Ole Opry members), Ronnie Reno (Legend & IBMA Winner), Mountain Heart, Larry Sparks(Dove ® Nominee), Lou Reid, John McEuen, The Roys, Randy Kohrs (Grammy ® Winner), Jim Van Cleve (Grammy ® Nominee), The Marksmen Quartet (Dove ® Nominee), Locust Ridge (Dove ® Nominee), Cody Shuler & Pine Mountain Railroad (Dove ® Nominee), and more.

Currently Rural Rhythm has charted 18 titles each of the last two years on the weekly Billboard Top 10 Bluegrass Album Chart, which is based on Nielsen SoundScan sales.

"We are extremely pleased and honored to be partnering with two powerhouse Distribution companies who are true leaders in the Mainstream and Christian Music Distribution channels. We look forward to working with New Day and Sony RED to help bring our historic catalog of over 60 years and our contemporary artists music to a broader base and create more opportunities as we move forward in today's exciting and ever changing music business."

~ Sam Passamano, II – President, Rural Rhythm Records

New Day and Sony RED Distribution will now exclusively represent a wealth of American Roots music culled from a treasure trove of over 4,000 masters from Bluegrass and Old Time Country Legends & Pioneers, as well as, many of Today's top contemporary Bluegrass artists.

New Day Christian Distributors is celebrating its 35th year in Christian Retail distribution. Along with its new relationship with Rural Rhythm, New Day represents Word Entertainment, Reach Records, Tooth & Nail/BEC/Solid State, TillyMann, Fuel Music, Malaco, BMG, Tone Tree, Daywind, Forerunner, JDI, Mack Avenue, JJ Heller, the Isaacs, Ellie Holcomb, and more. New Day's serves as a one-stop for Capitol Christian, Provident, Integrity, Crossroads, making New Day the premiere one-stop for Christian music and video products. In addition, New Day has developed extensive toy and gift lines featuring Mattel, Melissa and Doug, Round Two, Kiddieland, Playmobil, Just Play, Ideal, Aroma Wraps, Holy Land Gifts, and many more. Book and Bible suppliers are being added daily to join Harper Collins, Worthy, Tyndale, Howard, and others. Its new relationship with Word has brought dvd distribution opportunities including films from Universal, Paramount, Warner Brothers, Word Films, and more. For information on New Day, visit newdaychristian.com.

RED is an award-winning division of Sony Music Entertainment headquartered in New York City, is widely recognized as the domestic and international industry leader in music distribution and artist development. RED specializes in digital account management and physical sales, marketing, D2C, radio promotion and product development for 70+ independent record labels, as well as select artists from Sony owned labels. For more information on RED, visit redmusic.com.