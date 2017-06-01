Alison Krauss to Release “Windy City” February 17

Alison Krauss announced the release date of her latest solo album, Windy City. The album will be released on February 17 and will feature Alison performing 10 classic cover songs that she and produceer Buddy Cannon hand picked for this project. The album includes some of her favorites including "Poison Love," "Losing You" and "Gentle on My Mind." While members of Union Station perform on this release, it is not an Alison Krauss and Union Station album.

Windy City is a collection of bluegrass, country and traditional works that Bill Monroe, Willie Nelson, Brenda Lee and others made popular. The solo album also includes instruments beyond the scope of her previous works with more orchestration of brass and strings. The album will also be released on vinyl.

The album will feature producer Buddy Cannon, Melonie Cannonn, Sidney Cox, Suzanne Cox, Teddy Gentry, Jamey Johnson, Dan Tyminski, Hank Williams Jr., Barry Bales, Richard Bennett, Ron Block, Chad Cromwell, Scott Ducai, John Hobbs, Jim Horn, Mike Johnson, Kenny Malone, Brent Mason, Joe Murphy, Matt Rollings, Charles Rose, Jeff Taylor, Bobby Terry annd Tommy White. Orchestra arrangements are by Kristin Wilkinson.

This is a Krauss nostalgic album reflecting songs she grew up with including the title track, "Windy City." Much like her early career debut works where she sung of things she was too young to experience, on this album, she sings many songs that predate her. The songs are of other life experiences yet, she experienced them herself while listening to them as she grew her own musical career.

Alison Krauss’ Windy City Track Listing: