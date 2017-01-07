Big Country Bluegrass Celebrates 30 Years with New Album

Charlottesville, VA -- Rebel Records is thrilled to announce today's release of "Burn the Barn," the first single from Big Country Bluegrass' upcoming 30th Anniversary recording Let Them Know I'm From Virginia (REB-1862). The hard-driving, "barn burning" number, written by Tracy O'Connell, is a fitting kick-off to an album that celebrates three decades of high energy picking and singing!

Big Country Bluegrass has been making music for 30 years, and Let Them Know I'm From Virginia is a celebration of the band's commitment to—and love of—traditional bluegrass music. Big Country Bluegrass performed its first show in January 1987 and since that time has made many notable contributions to the bluegrass community. This recording, the band's fourth with Rebel Records, does the same!



Full-Length Album Let Them Know I'm From Virginia Celebrating Band's 30-Year History To Be Released March 17

Big Country Bluegrass is known for their hard-driving music and its fine selection of material. Tommy Sells, the band's founder and leader, has had a long standing and fruitful relationship with Tom T. and the late Dixie Hall—a combination that has produced such hits as "The Boys in Hats and Ties," "I'm Putting on My Leaving Shoes" and "Bluefield West Virginia Blues," songs that have all reached #1 on Bluegrass Unlimited's National Airplay Chart. This album features two more Tom T. & Dixie Hall originals, "The Old Crooked Trail" and "If I Ever Get Home," as well as songs by fine writers like the late James King, Glenn Alford, Marvin Morrow and Eric Marshall, among others.

Lovers of mountain music will find Let Them Know I'm From Virginia a treat! As Dale Morris says in the liner notes, "If you enjoy bluegrass performed with all the right ingredients of taste, timing, and tone, and delivered in a heartfelt and spirited mountain style, then this recording is a must for your collection. The musical journey of Big Country Bluegrass continues."

Consumers may purchase "Burn the Barn" through iTunes, Amazon or Google Play, or receive an instant free download of the single by preordering the album on these sites.