Dailey & Vincent Landfest In The Mountains Sept 14-16

Hiawassee, GA -- Award-winning super duo Dailey & Vincent are pulling out all the stops in 2017. They continue this prodigious trend with the relocation of their 5th annual music festival, Dailey & Vincent LandFest, presented by Springer Mountain Farms. As part of their Diamond Celebration, their 3-day festival bringing the very best in American music, will move from its prior Denton, North Carolina location to the heart of the Georgia Mountains in scenic, Hiawassee, Georgia – this fall. The event has appropriately extended it’s name to; Dailey & Vincent LandFest In The Mountains, and will be held September 14-16, 2017 at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds. Ticket packages range from $35.00 - $110.00 with general admission and/or reserved seating available. Fans can also stay on-site via tent or RV in one of the 189 campsites offering full hook ups and amenities.

Jerry Douglas Presents the Earls of Leicester, The Del McCoury Band, Sierra Hill, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and more to perform

A stellar lineup of the very best in Country, Bluegrass and Gospel Music, the bill includes the Grammy-award winning act Jerry Douglas Presents the Earls of Leicester, The Del McCoury Band, Sierra Hull, Primitive Quartet, as well as current and former members of the legendary Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, of which Dailey was a member prior to forming the duet with Darrin Vincent.

“We are so very thrilled to be bringing music fans some of the greatest music in the world, in one of the most beautiful places in the world!,” says Jamie Dailey.

Hilda Thomason, General Manager of the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, is eagerly anticipating hosting the event. “We are very excited about bringing the Dailey & Vincent LandFest In The Mountains to the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds! There is a lot of excitement from the community about the new event coming to Hiawassee. We have a great venue and beautiful campground to accommodate all the guest! The event is going to bring new customers to Towns County that has no idea where we are located! Looking forward to working with Dailey & Vincent LandFest for many years!”

Dailey & Vincent LandFest in the Mountains will offer festival goers live music, camping, comedy, and down-home fun for all ages, making for an experience that’s sure to be an unforgettable weekend. The music portion of the festival will be held inside the air-conditioned 2,900 seat Anderson Music Hall at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, and the new venue boasts sprawling grounds with two playgrounds, a boat ramp, two tennis courts, playing courts, paved and shaded picnic areas, and splendid nature walking trails, all along beautiful Lake Chatuge.

Tickets can be ordered online at www.DaileyVincentFest.com, www.DaileyVincent.com, www.GeorgiaMountainFairgrounds.com, via the phone at 706-896-4191 or on-site at the venue.