Ray Cardwell's Tennessee Moon Available Friday the 13th

Nashville, TN - Bluegrass soul vocalist/bassist Ray Cardwell's debut album Tennessee Moon will be available this Friday, January 13th. The first single from the album, title track "Tennessee Moon", is currently at #7 on The Roots Music Report’s Top 50 Bluegrass Song Chart and the album was included in RMR’s Top Bluegrass Albums for 2016 as well—an impressive accomplishment for an album yet to be released. The single debuted at #15 and rose to #10 on the Bluegrass Today singles chart in November 2016 with the advance release of his title cut to radio.

Nine of twelve songs on Tennessee Moon are Ray Cardwell originals or co-writes, and he is backed on the recording by a virtual who’s who of bluegrass elite including John Cowan, Rob Ickes, Scott Vestal, Andy Leftwich, Danny Roberts, Claire Lynch, Jesse McReynolds, Ronnie Bowman as well as album producer Pat Flynn.

Cardwell, a former member of the bluegrass band New Tradition, returned to Nashville last year to record Tennessee Moon after raising a family and working as an award-winning high school music director in Missouri. With an unparalleled sound that combines contemporary bluegrass music and the blues, Cardwell’s jaw-dropping four octave vocal range and charismatic command of the stage are sure to win over new fans—who are already listening to national radio airplay of the title cut and downloading the single. He signed with Wilson Pickins Promotions in November, a South Carolina-based booking and publicity agency headed by Melanie Wilson.

With initial reviews noting Cardwell’s soaring vocals and infallible groove, the buzz is mounting. Industry friends and denizens of the bluegrass nation alike are invited to help celebrate the much-anticipated debut for Pinecastle Records on Friday night, January 20, 2017, at Nashville’s City Winery. The event begins at 9 pm CST upstairs in the City Winery Lounge, and tickets are available here.

Legendary guitarist and former member of New Grass Revival, Pat Flynn, who produced Cardwell’s album, will sit in on guitar. Members of Cardwell's touring band, also titled Tennessee Moon, include Kelsey Crews on banjo, Carl Caldwell on mandolin/guitar, Dave Mansfield on fiddle and Jonathan McClanahan on mandolin. Additional surprise musical guests will be waiting in the wings.