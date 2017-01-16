IBMA Showcase Application Opens Today

Nashville, TN -- The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) has announced that applications are now open for bluegrass and bluegrass-related artists to apply to be an Official Showcase Selection performer at the IBMA's annual Bluegrass Ramble during World of Bluegrass week. The 2017 Bluegrass Ramble will take place September 26 - 28, once again in beautiful downtown Raleigh, NC during IBMA's World of Bluegrass. All emerging bands plus established bands with new music or new personnel are encouraged to apply. The application process opens today, Tuesday, January 17th at 10 AM Central.

Official showcase performances at the IBMA's annual Bluegrass Ramble during World of Bluegrass week form the premier platform for introducing talent to the bluegrass community. All emerging bluegrass bands, as well as established bands with new music or new personnel, are encouraged to apply. Each showcase band will perform at least twice during World of Bluegrass Week—once on a convention center stage and once on a local Bluegrass Ramble venue.

Once selected, each showcase band will perform at least twice during World of Bluegrass Week—once on a convention center stage and once at a local Bluegrass Ramble venue. In addition to the two performance opportunities, the IBMA showcase package includes:

Full conference registration package for performing members of group (value $1000+)

Complimentary booth space during business conference (value $600+)

One organizational membership for group (value $205)

Featured profile in conference program and on the WOB smart phone app

Inclusion of one mp3 on the 2017 IBMA Bluegrass Ramble Mixtape via Noisetrade. (Download mixtapes from prior years for free.)

Inclusion in the Bluegrass Ramble Spotify playlist, promoted on social media by IBMA

Priority access to “Gig Fair” appointments

Scheduled consultation in advance of events on maximizing showcase opportunities

Application Process

Showcase applications can be made online.* Applicant does not have to be an IBMA member. In addition to general application information, the following materials will be needed to complete the application:

Name, email, and role (i.e. banjo, fiddle) of each member of the applying act

One studio recording (mp3 format only)

One Hi-Res artist photo

An artist bio with artist location, names/roles of band members (if known at time of application), description of the artist's sound, and note of any recently released recordings

A stage plot (PDF or JPEG) indicating locations of instruments, instrument mics, vocal mics, and any other equipment (i.e. amp, pre-amp)

Up to 30 showcase artists will be invited in 2017, depending on the number of applicants and the qualifications of groups that apply. IBMA showcase artists are chosen in a juried selection process that takes into consideration every applicant’s entertainment value, level of professionalism, potential appeal and quality of work. There are generally more than 150 acts who apply every year.

Official IBMA showcase acts from the 2016 Bluegrass Ramble are NOT eligible for 2017. Official acts from 2015 are eligible. HOWEVER, preference is typically given to acts who have not been selected as an Official IBMA Showcase Act within two years.

Application Deadlines & Fees

Online application for IBMA showcases must be submitted by February 28, 2017. All applicants are required to submit a $25 fee to defray selection process costs. If invited to participate as an official showcase artist, there is an additional fee of $500 to offset costs of services and showcase production. Apply through https://www.ibma.org/world-of-bluegrass/bluegrass-ramble/application

