High Test Grass Pickin' at Carter Family Fold Saturday

Hiltons, VA -- Saturday, January 21st, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a concert of bluegrass music by High Test Grass. Admission to the concert is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, under age 6 free.

Formed in the summer of 2015, High Test Grass is a band that prides itself on delivering a high-octane bluegrass sound. The band draws heavily on material from both first and second generation classic bluegrass bands and mixes in a measure of contemporary bluegrass material.

Eric McMurray is featured on the mandolin and fiddle. Mitch Bentley plays the upright bass. They met each other at the 2015 Galax Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention when both were asked to be members of a competing bluegrass band. Shortly after, Mitch contacted Eric to fill in for a few shows with a band he and Jeff Osborne were in together at the time for which Jeff was playing guitar. Eric knew Jeff through the local bluegrass community.

Eric, Mitch, and Jeff quickly recognized the vocal harmony stacking potential of the trio, so they began attending local jam sessions and scheduling practice sessions. When the three of them were ready to make the band official, Jeff recommended Kris Rasnake to play banjo, and Kris accepted the invitation. Eric is well-known to Fold audiences. A versatile and accomplished musician, he can pretty much play anything he picks up.

If you love bluegrass music, High Test Grass is a group you won’t want to miss. Solid and strong instrumentally, the group will also deliver with their tight and beautiful harmony. Check them out on the web. For further information, go to https://www.facebook.com/HighTestGrass/. For an evening of great bluegrass music, join us at the Fold for their special concert.