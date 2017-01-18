10th Annual Delfest Initial Lineup Announced

Trey Anastasio Band, Gov’t Mule, Bela Fleck, Leftover Salmon, Hot Rize, and The Infamous Stringdusters are just a few of the fantastic acts coming to the family reunion in Cumberland for the 10th Annual DelFest. Teen, Kids, On-site RV, Dry RV, Vehicle, and DELuxe packages went on sale Tuesday, January 10th so hurry while they're still available. This 10th Anniversary event takes place May 25-28 in Cumberland, Marylannd.

The Del McCoury Band and The Travelin' McCourys will be be there and the event will feature Dierks Bendly as their special guest. Other start performances will include Trey Anastasio Band, Gov't Mule, Bela Fleck & Chris Thile, Sierra Hull, Jeff Austin Band, Cabinet, Leftover Salmon, Hot Rize, The Infamous Stringdusters, Steep Canyon Rangers, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Donna the Buffalo, Fruition, Sara Watkins, Noam Pikelny, Billy Strings, Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice, Joe Craven & The Sometimers and even more.

DelFest is held at the beautiful Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, MD (2.5 hrs from Baltimore and DC). The festival originated from the desire to create a family-friendly music festival celebrating the rich legacy of McCoury Music while creating a forum for world-class musical collaborations and to showcase fresh new talent with a down-home feeling. The 10th Annual DelFest will again offer a quality festival experience stamped with the unique McCoury touch. Personally chosen by Del, the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, MD served as the perfect location for DelFest–nestled along the Potomac River in the scenic Appalachian Mountains, the Fairgrounds are convenient to four major airports and easily reached by rail or road. The city of Cumberland is also a great host offering multiple hotel options, a charming downtown and great amenities including biking, a steam train engine and museum, and some top notch dining.

In addition to traditional stage sets by world-class artists, attendees can again expect to see one-of-a-kind collaborations, special guest sit-ins, various tributes to Del McCoury and his musical legacy, intimate appearances, both at unique “playshops”—informal workshops where the emphasis will be on performance rather than instruction—and in late night indoor performances and picking sessions.

DelFest Academy takes place the Sunday through Wednesday prior to the festival. The Academy is a friendly, encouraging, and intensive four-day learning experience with some of the finest musicians in bluegrass serving as instructors for students of all levels. The Academy currently offers instruction for guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and bass. The all-star instructors provide lessons to students which target their individual needs and leave ample time for plenty of one-on-one interaction.

Please visit DelFest.com for ticketing, updates, academy applications and other information.