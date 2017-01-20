Larry Cordle and Collective Evolution Strike Consulting Deal

Nashville, TN -- AirPlay Direct's Collective Evolution is pleased to announce the signing of a long-term, strategic, career consulting deal with award winning artist and songwriter Larry Cordle. Larry's personal releases and catalogue are amazing, and are continuing to reach new global audiences every day. This has appropriately positioned him in the "Top 50 All-Time" of several AirPlay Direct Global Radio Indicator Charts for his recordings.

"Larry's award winning, chart-topping songwriting successes and 'true to life' live performances have put him in a very elite class of artists. His 'forward thinking' dedication to his domestic and global radio station supporters, and artist fan-base via AirPlay Direct has been very successfully demonstrated over the years by his position in the APD 'All-Time' Charts," states Robert Weingartz, Chairman - AirPlay Direct / Collective Evolution. "I am in a creative business sense inspired, but more importantly driven to be working with Larry. An artist at this level of self-relevance in 2017, and a desire to really share his art is rare. At this point in his career, Larry just tells it how it is... like it or not. For me, it is truly an honor to be able to work with one of my heroes!"

At last count, Cordle's songs had appeared on projects that had to date sold a combined total of more than 55 million records, by artists such as Skaggs, Alison Krauss, Rhonda Vincent, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire, Diamond Rio, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins and many others.

"I am so happy to be working in concert with Robert & Lynda Weingartz at AirPlay Direct and Collective Evolution in this new chapter of my career," says Larry Cordle. "When it comes to global branding, marketing and distribution, Robert has created a company, that is the "Cadillac" of the music business, and Lynda is the straw that stirs the drink."