Joe Val, New England’s Premier Winter Roots Music Festival, Feb 17-19

Boston, MA -- A unique, all-encompassing experience for music lovers of all ages – set to a rollicking, first-rate soundtrack – the 32nd Joe Val Bluegrass Festival, presented by the Boston Bluegrass Union (BBU), takes place over Presidents’ Day Weekend, February 17-19, 2017, at the Sheraton Framingham Hotel, Framingham, MA. Year after year, this nationally acclaimed celebration of bluegrass music continues to win new converts while delighting seasoned fans.

The region’s top wintertime roots music festival features three days of national and regional artists on the Main Stage, the next generation of rising stars on the Showcase Stage, and an extensive lineup of educational programs including over sixty Master Classes, Workshops, instructor-led Jam Sessions, and the renowned Joe Val Bluegrass Academy for Kids. The Festival includes all this, plus instrument vendors, luthiers, and of course, picking around the clock. If you love roots music, then this is the place to be on Presidents Day Weekend.

The Main Stage features a venerable who’s who in bluegrass, led by Jerry Douglas and the Earls of Leicester, the reigning International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Entertainers of the Year. Other IBMA award winners performing include Becky Buller, Female Vocalist and Fiddle Player of the Year, Danny Paisley, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen, Instrumental Group of the Year. They’ll be joined by a host of great bands, as well as Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Doyle Lawson. And, that’s just a sampling of the many Main Stage artists on tap this year.

The Showcase Stage features over twenty regional favorites and up and coming bands. Closing out the festival activities on Sunday night, the Showcase Stage also hosts the Joe Val Wind-Up Hoe-Down, our wrap up dance party.

Dedicated to preserving the past and nurturing the future, the BBU continues its commitment to education with daylong Master Classes kicking off the festival on Friday. During the weekend, over sixty Workshops and Directed Jams for patrons of all ages will examine the instrumental and vocal techniques unique to bluegrass, the music’s history and culture. The BBU helps train the next generation of musicians with the Joe Val Bluegrass Academy for Kids, a free, intensive three-day program that teaches children (ages 5 - 17) how to play, sing, and perform bluegrass music. Visit the festival website for further details on the extensive education offerings, schedules and registration details at www.bbu.org

Established in 1985, the Joe Val Bluegrass Festival celebrates the legacy of the late Joe Val, a pioneering Massachusetts-based vocalist, musician, and bandleader, whose riveting performances, recordings, and generous nature did so much to spread the popularity of bluegrass in the Northeast. From its humble beginnings as a local tribute to Joe and the regional bluegrass scene, the festival has grown to become one of the most celebrated bluegrass events in the country. In 2006, the Joe Val Bluegrass Festival won the prestigious Event of the Year award from the IBMA. And in 2012, the festival was listed by USA TODAY as one of the Ten Great Places to Go to Bluegrass Festivals.

The Boston Bluegrass Union is a 501(c)3 non-profit, all volunteer organization, dedicated to preserving and promoting this original American music genre. Celebrating our 40th season, the BBU is the premier source for events, education, and information on bluegrass music in the Northeast. And, in 2016, the BBU received the prestigious Distinguished Achievement Award from the IBMA in recognition of its education mission and bluegrass performance events.

The Sheraton Framingham is located just 18 miles west of Boston, directly adjacent to the Mass Pike (Rt. 90, Exit 12) and Rt. 9. At this time, all hotel rooms are sold out at the Sheraton, but rooms are available nearby at the Marriott Residence Inn (508-370-0001), the Double Tree Hilton (800-222-Tree) and the Natick Courtyard Marriott (508-655-6100). Weekend and single day tickets are now on sale. We strongly encourage early weekend ticket purchases. The festival has sold out in past years.