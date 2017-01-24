NewTown at Kentucky Bluegrass Music Kick-Off

Kentucky’s own NewTown will perform numerous times during the upcoming Kentucky Bluegrass Music Kick-Off along with hosting a Bluegrass in the Schools Program and conducting workshops. The event takes place February 27 and 28 at the Marion County High School in Lebanon, KY.

On Friday, February 27, NewTown’s Bluegrass in the Schools Program will take place at 1:00 pm. Later that evening the band will perform at 9:00 pm followed by a Jam with 4-time National Banjo Player of the Year “Biscuit Davis.” On Saturday, February 28, band members Hayes Griffin and Mitchell Cannon will be hosting workshops, at 1:00 pm Travis Anderson will judge the Youth Competition, 2:00 pm Jr. Williams and Kati Penn-Williams will judge the Songwriting competition, and at 8:15 pm NewTown will perform. All events will take place on the AG Credit Music Stage.

NewTown is celebrating their critically acclaimed album, Harlan Road that also continues to receive tremendous radio support. The album was produced by multi-Grammy Award winner Barry Bales and was released on the Mountain Home Music Company label. The Lexington-based band is fronted by award-winning fiddler Kati Penn Williams and her husband, Jr. Williams, a respected banjo player – both outstanding vocalists. They are joined by Travis Anderson on bass, Mitchell Cannon on mandolin, and Hayes Griffin on guitar.

Various ticket options for the Kentucky Bluegrass Music Kick-Off are available including multi-day passes, dinner show and more choices. Ticket information can be found at VisitLebanonKy.com.

Music fans can join NewTown at http://www.theNewTownband.com, https://www.facebook.com/theNewTownband, and https://www.twitter.com/theNewTownband.