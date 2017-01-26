“The Dailey & Vincent Show” Returns to RFD-TV

Nashville, TN -- Critically-acclaimed bluegrass duo and newly announced Grand Ole Opry inductees, Dailey & Vincent, are back on RFD-TV with season one and season two of their variety series “The Dailey & Vincent Show.” After overwhelming success and back by popular demand, “The Dailey & Vincent Show” will return Jan. 20 and continue airing on Fridays at 7:30pm ET, throughout all of 2017. Click here for RFD-TV listings.

Featuring a stacked guest artist lineup including Vince Gill, Tanya Tucker, Lee Greenwood, Jimmy Fortune (of the Statler Brothers), among others, “The Dailey & Vincent Show” provides a fresh and modern musical style to the Music Row entertainment mix. The repackaged episodes start on January 20 at 7:30pm ET.

Momentum for Dailey & Vincent continues this year with another career first - an exhibit opening celebrating their success at the world-renowned International Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum. “A Decade of Dailey & Vincent: An American Music Journey” features artifacts and memorabilia from the IBMA award-winners decorated career as a duo and beyond, including instruments, clothing, awards and pictures. The International Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum is located in Owensboro, Kentucky.

SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction (Ch. 62) will also rebroadcast Dailey & Vincent's 10th anniversary celebration from the International Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum on Saturday, January 21 at 12:00pm CT and Sunday, January 22 at 5:00pm ET. In addition to a show-stopping performance, 100 lucky fans in attendance also got the opportunity to witness a live intimate concert + Q & A with the Grammy®-nominated band.

So far, 2017 has proven to be a career-defining year for the superstar duo, who will be formally inducted as the newest members of the Grand Ole Opry on March 11. The announcement came on Dailey & Vincent’s 10th anniversary as a duo, where they originally made their debut on the Opry at the Ryman in 2007. The rest of the year includes a jam-packed tour schedule including Dailey & Vincent’s third performance at the historic Carnegie Hall, a return at the legendary Ryman Auditorium, along with their annual headlining music festival Dailey & Vincent LandFest in the Mountains presented by Springer Mountain Farms in Hiawassee, Georgia September 14-16 (tickets available HERE).

Five-time Grammy award winners individually, three-time Grammy award nominees collectively, four-time DOVE Award winners, and winners of 35 IBMA Awards altogether (including 3-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Award winners and 3-Time Vocal Group of the Year Award winners), Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, backed by one of the best bands on tour today, are some of the most reputable and elite entertainers in American music; bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music. The concoction of the fantastically instinctive vocal blends of Dailey’s tenor and Vincent’s reedy harmonies, has gained them well-deserved praise for their own distinctive style and worldwide recognition as American Music gold. Dailey & Vincent has garnered world-wide attention with their first national, top-rated television series, “The Dailey & Vincent Show,” on RFD TV and over 500 airings of their PBS special “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE - In Concert.” Their most recent CD, Dailey & Vincent ALIVE, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Bluegrass charts and remained at the top position for over 15 weeks. For more information, visit DaileyandVincent.com.

Rural Media Group, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of multimedia content dedicated to the rural and Western lifestyle. With a mission of reconnecting “city with country,” RMG is the parent company of RFD-TV, RURAL RADIO, FamilyNet, and RFD-TV The Magazine. RMG networks are distributed to more than 100 million homes worldwide by DBS, telco and cable systems including DISH Network, DIRECTV®, Comcast, AT&T U-Verse, Mediacom, Charter Spectrum, Suddenlink, Cox, and more than 600 independent rural cable systems. Corporate headquarters and broadcast operations are in Nashville, Tennessee.

RFD-TV is the flagship network for Rural Media Group. Launched in December 2000, RFD-TV is the nation’s first 24-hour television network featuring programming focused on the agribusiness, equine and the rural lifestyle, along with traditional country music and entertainment. RFD-TV produces six hours of live news each weekday in support of rural America and is a leading independent cable channel available in more than 50 million homes. rfdtv.com