Bluegrass Legend Jesse McReynolds on Farm and Fun Time Feb. 9

Radio Bristol Presents: Farm & Fun Time, a live radio show at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum featuring bluegrass legend Jesse McReynolds and Asheville, NC hokum blues favorites the Fly By Night Rounders on Thursday, February 9. Hosted by Kris Truelsen and featuring musical breaks by house band Bill and the Belles, the program also features the Appalachian Sustainable Development Farm Report with Corbin Hayslett, a recipe segment, and much more!

Radio Bristol Presents: Farm & Fun Time is a revival of WCYB radio’s Farm & Fun Time show which broadcast live from a studio inside the General Shelby Hotel in downtown Bristol. In the 1940s and the 1950s, Farm & Fun Time was an important program in the history of early bluegrass music and helped to establish the careers of legendary performers including Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, the Stanley Brothers, the Osborne Brothers, Mac Wiseman, The Sauceman Brothers, and Curly King & The Tennessee Hilltoppers.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1964, Jesse McReynolds is carrying on the bluegrass tradition of Southwest Virginia that he helped shape with his late brother Jim. In the 55 years the brothers performed together they received multiple Grammy nominations and numerous honors including inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Walkway of Stars, the Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame, the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Hall of Honor, and Bill Monroe’s Bluegrass Hall of Fame. They also received the National Heritage Fellowship Award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Based in Asheville, North Carolina the Fly By Night Rounders can often be found performing on street corners, busking in their 1920’s hokum blues style. Featuring magnetic percussionist Abby The Spoon Lady on bells and spoons, they are an electrifying trio of performers to witness live. Their debut album “This Ain’t Bluegrass” is an energetic and dynamic representation of their live show, but shouldn’t substitute. The kinetic energy of the Fly By Night Rounders is one best experienced in person.

Tickets to be part of the studio audience are $25 with open seating; doors open at 6:30 p.m.