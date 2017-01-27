Smithsonian Folkways Rolls Out Woody Guthrie’s “Roll Columbia”

We’re proud to present our new release, the two-disc Roll Columbia: Woody Guthrie’s 26 Northwest Songs, which marks the latest chapter in Smithsonian Folkways’ rich history with the iconic songwriter.

Roll Columbia: Woody Guthrie’s 26 Northwest Songs is a trove of new discoveries, and a celebration of Guthrie’s genius and lasting contributions to both the history and musical traditions of the Pacific Northwest. In 1941, the Bonneville Power Administration commissioned Guthrie to write songs to help promote to the public the construction of dams along the Columbia River.

75 years later, present-day artists with ties to the Pacific Northwest who have been influenced by this fruitful time in Guthrie’s career have gathered together to record their own interpretations. Roll Columbia is the first and only complete collection of these 26 songs, including nine that had never before been recorded, such as “Eleckatricity and All” and “Portland Town to Klamath Falls,” as well as classic Guthrie tunes “Pastures of Plenty” and “Hard Travelin’.” 2 discs, 104 minutes, 44-page booklet.

Carl Allen, Kristin Andreassen, Peter Buck, Darrin Craig, Steve Einhorn, Chris Funk, Tony Furtado, David Grisman, Tracy Grisman, Ben Hunter, Michael Hurley, Al James, Orville Johnson, Scott McCaughey, John Moen, Cahalen Morrison, Bill Murlin and Fine Company, Jon Neufeld, Kate Power, George Rezendes, Pharis and Jason Romero, Caitlin Belem Romtvedt, David Romtvedt, Joe Seamons, Martha Scanlan, Timberbound, and Annalisa Tornfelt and the Tornfelt Sisters.

Roll Columbia: Woody Guthrie’s 26 Northwest Songs is available now here.