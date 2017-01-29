The Bankesters Release “Nightbird”

In addition to a spirited and sultry cover of "Seven Nation Army", Nightbird also includes a cover of Collective Soul's monster 90s radio hit, "Shine" as well as two tracks written by eldest sister Melissa and songwriter Rick Lang, who also wrote the title track. The album coincides with another happy occasion for this family-first outfit: the January birth of baby Evelyne to first time parents, Emily Bankester and country singer, Mo Pitney.

Nightbird is the sixth full length recording from bluegrass darlings, The Bankesters, a family band anchored by the immediately powerful sound of sisters harmonizing and elevated by their clever song choices, a humble and approachable style, and subtle musicianship. Sisters Alysha (mandolin, fiddle), Emily (fiddle, banjo), and Melissa (bass) are further supported by some of the men in their lives: their father, Phil on guitar, and Kyle, husband to Melissa, on banjo and additional guitar.

In addition to a spirited and sultry cover of The White Stripes' “Seven Nation Army”, Nightbird also includes a cover of Collective Soul’s monster 90s radio hit, “Shine” as well as two tracks written by eldest sister Melissa and songwriter Rick Lang, who also wrote the title track. Nightbird is the follow up to their Independent Music Award winning album, Love Has Wheels, which contained their cover of “The Cups Song” featuring Sierra Hull that became a surprise hit on bluegrass radio.