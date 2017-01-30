Noam Pikelny & Danny Paisley Highlight IBMM Spring Concert Series

Owensboro, KY -- The International Bluegrass Music Museum announced the lineup for their spring 2017 benefit concert series. The series includes six shows beginning February 17 and running through April 28. This season’s lineup includes award-winning and nationally recognized artists. The series kicks-off February 17 with Lexington, KY based group, The Wooks, who will also make their first ROMP festival debut this June.

Three shows will take place throughout the month of March beginning with the duo, Compton/Newberry, masters of old-time mandolin and banjo/guitar. High Fidelity, a young group with a sound rooted strongly in the foundation of bluegrass, will play on March 17, and rounding out the month’s lineup on March 23, will be the reigning IBMA Male Vocalist of the year, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass.

April boasts two young musicians focused on breakout solo careers from their perspective bands. Jenni Lyn Gardner of the Grammy-award winning group, Della Mae, brings her soulful voice and mandolin skills to the Museum on April 14, and the Punch Brother’s, Noam Pikelny will showcase his award-winning banjo prowess on April 28.

Series tickets are available for $125 each beginning Monday January 30; passes include one ticket to each show in the series. Individual show tickets will be available for purchase if series tickets do not sell out. With a capacity of 120, these shows create an intimate atmosphere allowing audience members and artists to connect through the music.

All shows will begin at 7:00 pm with doors opening at 6:30 pm. Light food and a cash bar will be available.

Money raised from this concert series helps the museum continue efforts to preserve and honor the legacy of bluegrass music including music educational programs, general museum operating expenses, the Video Oral History Project (VOHP) and artifact collection efforts.

For more information on artists, the museum or to purchase tickets, visit www.BluegrassMuseum.org or call 270-926-7891.

Spring 2017 lineup:

2/17 – The Wooks

3/2 – Compton/ Newberry

3/17 – High Fidelity

3/23 – Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass

4/14 – Jenni Lyn Gardner

4/28 – Noam Pikelny

The International Bluegrass Music Museum is a 501c3 non-profit located in Owensboro, Kentucky focused on gathering, preserving, exhibiting and disseminating the artifacts, history, collection and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

Formed in 1991, the IBMM is currently constructing a new building in downtown Owensboro, KY along the Ohio River. Just three blocks west of the current location, this new facility will double the museum’s exhibit space and incorporate a 450 seat theater, an outdoor performance area, expanded research library, rooftop restaurant and much more.