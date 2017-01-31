First Single, “Little Annie”, from Breaking Grass' New Album Released

Willis, VA -- Mountain Fever Records is proud to announce the release of new music from fan and radio favorites, Breaking Grass. "Annie" is the first single, released today, from the upcoming album, Warning Signs, available March 17th. With their fresh sound, original material, strong vocals and innovative musicianship, Breaking Grass is doing exactly what their name implies. Although not quite traditional, the music they present is without a doubt steeped in the timeless genre they grew up listening to. Comprised of Cody Farrar on guitar; Tyler White on fiddle; Jody Elmore on banjo; Zach Wooten on mandolin; and Britt Sheffield on bass; this innovative band formed with one goal in mind - to make music that all ages could enjoy.

Throughout history, Mississippi has been a mecca of fantastic music. From Delta Blues artists B.B. King and Muddy Waters, to country crooners Tammy Wynette and Conway Twitty, and those who've bridged the gap between country and bluegrass, Marty Stuart and Carl Jackson, it would seem there's something in the water down south that just breeds great talent. Such is the case with Booneville-based Breaking Grass. Consisting of Cody Farrar (guitar, lead vocals), Tyler White (fiddle), Britt Sheffield (bass, vocals), Zach Wooten (mandolin, vocals), and Jody Elmore (banjo, vocals), the band is uniquely different in that they comfortably fit within all the sub-genres of bluegrass, offering a wide range of original material, but with one foot planted firmly in tradition.

"Annie," the first single from the band's upcoming album, Warning Signs, was written by Farrar, and tells the story of a modern day cowgirl who ties up with a gambling and drinking man who shows less-than-model behavior, but is put in his place by the gun-toting Annie. The lyrics, accompanied by the subtlety of the music, makes for an unexpected listening experience—almost as if one has been transported in time to Dodge City, Kansas, back when outlaws were common place.

Annie, take your fingers off those triggers

Honey, won't you ease those pistols down

Whatever I have done to make you bitter

Well there ain't no need to shoot me for it now

"Annie" is now available to consumers who may purchase the single via iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play or will receive the download instantly upon pre-ordering Warning Signs, which will be released March 17th. For more information on Breaking Grass and Warning Signs, please visit www.BreakingGrass.com or www.MountainFever.com.