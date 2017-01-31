The SteelDrivers' 2008 Debut Album Now on Vinyl

Nashville, TN - Rounder Records, a division of Concord Bicycle Music, is proud to announce the release of critically acclaimed album The SteelDrivers on vinyl. The 2008 self-titled record marked the debut of Nashville five-piece The SteelDrivers, and firmly established the Bluegrass band as a force to be reckoned with. The vinyl LP will be released on February 17th.

With singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton at the helm - who has gone on to be a star in his own right - The SteelDrivers was praised for its contemporary mix of blues, Americana and country. When originally released, the album peaked at #57 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, and garnered a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for "Blue Side of the Mountain." The SteelDrivers also found a fan in singer Adele, who covered the song "If It Hadn't Been for Love" on her 2010 album 21. Earlier this month, the title crossed the 100,000 mark in album sales, proving its enduring appeal nearly a decade after its release.

Since 2008, the innovative, soulful bluegrass band- now consisting of frontman Gary Nichols, fiddler Tammy Rogers, bassist Mike Fleming, mandolinist Brent Truitt, and banjoist Richard Bailey - has released three more albums, including, most recently, The Muscle Shoals Recordings. The 2015 title reached #1 on Billboard's Bluegrass Chart and achieved the highest first-week sales in The SteelDrivers' history. 2016 was a record year for the band, who not only took home the 2016 GRAMMY® Award for Best Bluegrass Album, but also received IBMA nominations for Album of the Year and Song of the Year ("Long Way Down," which also reached #1 on the Bluegrass Today monthly chart). In July, the band came home to a sold-out, headline performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

In addition to celebrating the vinyl release of The SteelDrivers, the band will be on tour throughout the winter and spring. For tickets, please visit thesteeldrivers.com.

The SteelDrivers will be available February 17th on vinyl. Pre-order on Amazon: http://smarturl.it/SteelDrivers_LP

The SteelDrivers Track List: