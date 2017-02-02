Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome at Carter Fold Saturday

On Saturday, February 4th, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a concert of bluegrass music by Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome. Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome consist of Jeff Brown, Austin Brown, Kyle Murphy, Nick Goad and Mitch Walker. Jeff Brown is a name that is very well known to musicians on today's bluegrass circuit, and has been steadily gaining in popularity with fans, DJ'S and promoters alike. He began playing at the very young age of nine, and hasn't slowed down since. He and his brother formed the Richlands Bluegrass Boys, where he played alongside Blue Highway's Wayne Taylor.

In 1993, Jeff went to work for the legendary Larry Sparks as bass player and tenor singer, where he was a Lonesome Rambler from 1993 to 1996. Jeff has performed on many famous stages such as: the Grand Ole Opry at the world famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville Tennessee, along with the television shows Austin City Limits in Austin Texas and Song of the Mountains on PBS.

One notable, while performing with Sparks at the Carter Fold in Hiltons Virginia, Jeff was ask to play bass for Johnny Cash along with his wife June Carter Cash. He continued playing various dates and helping out on multiple recording projects before stepping out to front his current band, Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome. Jeff also toured with The Charlie Sizemore Band, and has pulled fill-in duties with Blue Highway, Dr. Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys, and Jesse McReynolds, just to name a few.

He has served on many boards and committees throughout his career, and continues to be very active in promoting and furthering bluegrass music. Jeff has proven, in a very short time, he's more than capable to stand on his own two feet as a singer, player and band leader. Being from Southwest Virginia, Jeff continues to respect his musical roots, but had the unique ability to make any song his own, and is certain to continue winning over bluegrass music fans wherever he goes.

Austin Brown now 18 years old has been playing guitar and bass since the age 3. In addition to music, he loves football and fishing. Austin's music influences are Ralph Stanley, Tony Rice, Wyatt Rice, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Blue Highway, Larry Sparks, Barry Bales, D. Sparks, and many others.

Kyle Murphy is very talented fiddle player, mandolin player and song writer originally from Culver City, California. He grew up around bluegrass music, playing with his dad and sister in The Murphy Family Band from a very young age. Since then he has gone on to play with the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band and has been with Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome since August 2014.

Nick Goad is a native of Stuart Virginia and is presently studying business administration. He began playing guitar at the age of 9 and mandolin at 12. During which time he has been recognized as Best All- Around Performer and 1st Place Mandolin at Galax Old Time Fiddler's Convention in Galax VA. Mitch Walker from Raleigh, North Carolina is currently a student at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee. He is presently working on two Bachelor of Arts degrees, one in Bluegrass and the other in Economics.

Mitch has been playing banjo since he was 13. He grew up in a musical family with both his grandfather and uncle both playing bluegrass music. Mitch took lessons from long-time IIIrd Tyme Out's former banjoist, Steve Dilling. Steve left an impression and he discovered how much he wanted to play bluegrass. Mitch spent some time touring with The James King Band and most recently with Audie Blaylock and Redline.

For some of the best traditional bluegrass the region has to offer, be sure to come out and see Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome at the Carter Fold. There will be lots of fiddle tunes, unbelievable vocals, great instrumentals, and amazing harmony. Admission to the concert is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, under age 6 free.

For more information on the band, go to http://www.jeffbrownandstilllonesome.com. You'll also find them on Facebook and YouTube. Carter Family Memorial Music Center, Incorporated, is a nonprofit, rural arts organization established to preserve traditional, acoustic, mountain music.

For further information on the center, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org. Shows from the Carter Family Fold can be accessed on the internet at http://www.carterfoldshow.com. Carter Music Center is part of the Crooked Road: Virginia's Heritage Music Trail. You can visit the Crooked Road Music Trail site at http://thecrookedroad.org. Partial funding for programs at the center is provided by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.