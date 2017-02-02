New Single as Kim Robins Signs with Pinecastle

Pinecastle Records is pleased to announce the signing of bluegrass artist, Kim Robins to the label, and is releasing to radio the first single "Eye For An Eye", from her upcoming album Raining in Baltimore. Kim Robins couldn't be more proud than to have joined forces with Pinecastle, or excited about her first release with her new album.

The album follows Kim's popular 2013 release, 40 Years Late, which ultimately earned her an IBMA nomination for Momentum Vocalist of the Year in 2015, as well as garnering a high volume of airplay on bluegrass radio. Though Robins took a brief reprieve for personal reasons, her fan base continued to grow as a result of her first album's success along with her many appearances on high profile stages across the country while promoting it.

"I am grateful to Pinecastle Records for giving me the opportunity to finally live out my dream. It is such an honor to be on an outstanding label with such amazing artists. I am so humbled by everyone who has helped me achieve this goal. I hope you all enjoy this project as much as I have enjoyed making it. When I first heard "Eye For An Eye", I knew it was a song I wanted to record. I loved the melody and it gave me the ability to show off my vocal range. I tend to gravitate toward songs with a darker subject and this song was right up my alley."

~ Kim Robins

With Raining in Baltimore (Produced and Engineered by Ron Stewart and Rickey Wasson), Kim continues down her path of songwriting discovery as she delivers even more great original and personal, storytelling songs. Also included are songs brought to her by some of bluegrass music's most prolific songwriters, plus a few familiar tunes the audience may recognize. A very well thought out project with diverse song choices and something to offer everyone, this record will be one to watch in 2017.

Appearing with Kim on the new single, "Eye For An Eye", written by Kim Fox, are Ron Stewart, Adam Steffey, Harold Nixon, Shannon Slaughter and Alicia Wasson. Shannon Slaughter, who appears as a guest vocalist throughout much of the project had this to say:

"Kim has really delivered the goods with her latest project! I'm so proud to be a part of it. A-plus singing and A-list picking make this a record you'll want to add to your collection for 2017. It'll definitely be in mine!"

- Shannon Slaughter

Kim and her band, 40 Years late, will be making appearances during the SPBGMA festivities this coming weekend where you can see her energetic show and get the chance to meet her in person and hear the new single live. Check her out at the Troubadour Bluegrass Sessions at the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville on Friday, February 3rd, at 8:30 PM and the Norwalk Music & Marshall Bluegrass Festivals Showcase at the Music City Sheraton, Suite #2081, at 11:00 PM.