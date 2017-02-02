Garrett Newton Releases Single from Debut Album

Pinecastle Records is happy to introduce Garrett Newton to the wider bluegrass community with the release of the first single from his new album. Newton’s debut album Young Heart Old Soul, to be released March 10th, 2017, is a real quality production that is sure to be well respected in the bluegrass world.

When one considers that Newton is not even 18 years old, the project is an even more impressive feat. The first single from the album “Country Poor and Country Proud” is now available to radio. The single is also available for purchase and the full album available for preorder on iTunes.

Newton is a gifted young banjo player from Eastern North Carolina. At a young age, he began attending local bluegrass picking sessions and quickly became enamored with the traditional bluegrass sound. He has devoted significant time to learning the history and absorbing the recordings of the first generation of bluegrass artists and it clearly shows in the style and drive of his banjo playing.

Several years ago, Newton approached Lorraine Jordan at a performance and asked to play banjo for her. Jordan was so impressed with the young man that she took him under her wing and began to feature him on Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road tour dates. Jordan also helped Newton to form his own touring outfit The Garrett Newton Band.