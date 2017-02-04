Wilson Fairchild's “Songs Our Dad’s Wrote” due Feb 7

Wilson Fairchild is a country music duo made up of Wil and Langdon Reid from the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. These two men, referred to as “the Reid boys,” are highly acclaimed songwriters who have been writing, performing and playing music together their whole lives. They both have been writing songs since their teenage years in between baseball and football games and girls, of course. Along with recording their own music, such artists as the Statler Brothers, Ricky Skaggs and Dailey & Vincent have also recorded their songs. So yes, that means their songwriting gamut spans through the country, bluegrass and gospel fields. Wilson Fairchild is gearing up for their upcoming project, Songs Our Dads Wrote, which will hit stores February 7.

To sum up their passion and drive for their music and career, a self-penned line from their title cut, “Country On”, says it all: “We love country music and we’ll never let it die.” They learned the craft from the best and are no strangers to knowing how to put an idea to music and come away with a great storytelling song. The duo, made up of Wil and Langdon Reid, are honoring their fathers, Harold and Don Reid, who are both founding members of the legendary Country Music Hall of Fame quartet, The Statler Brothers.

Project Features Nine Statler Brothers Songs Penned by Harold and Don Reid, Plus Special Tribute Song

Here is a Cybergrass Exclusive on "Some I Wrote" by Wilson Fairchild



The collection, which will be released via Sony Red / BFD, features nine tracks originally co-written by Harold and Don Reid. A special Wilson Fairchild penned tribute track, "The Statler Brothers Song," will be included in Songs Our Dads Wrote. Other standout songs on the project include former Statler Brothers hit, "Guilty," originally released in 1983, when it stormed into the Billboard Hot Country Songs top ten. The new version takes on a rootsy feel, with original Statler Brothers member Jimmy Fortune also appearing on vocals. The album is available on iTunes.

"We've been wanting to record a project like this for a long time. This is our legacy," said Wilson Fairchild member Wil Reid. "These are the songs we cut our teeth on and learned to sing with and play guitars to. Hopefully we've brought some new life to some great old songs."

The dynamic duo is wrapping up a successful 2016, which saw the pair playing shows throughout the United States. As Wilson Fairchild sets their sites on an even bigger and better 2017, they are pleased to announce that they will be teaming up with A to Z Entertainment, Inc for bookings.