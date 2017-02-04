Darin & Brooke Aldridge to Release “Faster and Farther”

Nashville, TN -- Darin and Brooke Aldridge gear up for the February 10 release of their newest CD, Faster and Farther, introducing two fresh tracks to Bluegrass and Country fans via three online outlets. The Boot premieres "Someday Soon." A second tune, "Mountains In Mississippi," debuts on Roughstock. The CD is from Mountain Home Music Company and fans can pre-order HERE now. Radio professionals can download the new disc via AirPlay Direct.

Today's highlighted songs show the duo's talent is based upon diversity, insight and unequalled delivery. Brooke is a longtime fan of Ian Tyson's classic "Someday Soon" (both Judy Collins' and Suzy Bogguss' versions). She notes, "We've always played it around the house, but we'd never heard it done in a Bluegrass framework. It seemed like a song folks would like to hear coming back around." As for "Mountains In Mississippi," Jenee Fleenor (one of the song's writers) was so moved when she heard the finished recording that she had to sit down. Fleenor recalls, "I was just blown away when I heard Darin and Brooke's version of the song. Then to hear Vince Gill's incredible harmony added to the mix? So amazing!"

"Amazing" is exactly how Brooke has described the last few months. "We had such an incredible time making this record," she recalls. "So many remarkable writers and fellow artists lent us their talents and joy. It's been a phenomenal experience." Taking that experience - and the music forward - is their goal for 2017, and Darin and Brooke are well on their way. The couple returns tomorrow from The Country Music Cruise (Holland America Line m/s Oosterdam), and they'll be back on the road stateside with February shows in North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia.

Husband and wife duo Darin and Brooke Aldridge hail from North Carolina and bring a touch of the hills to their rich harmonies and impeccable musicianship. Their distinctive sound has made them one of the hottest acts in acoustic music today. They have graced the top of the Americana/Roots, SiriusXM, Bluegrass and Gospel charts, received multiple nominations from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA),the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) and Inspirational Country Music (ICM). The two have appeared on PBS, Great American Gospel, The Bluegrass Road, Presley's Country Jubilee, RFD-TV, Rural-TV, Daystar Network, Blue Highways TV, Song of the Mountains and Music City Roots to fan and critical acclaim. Their previous CD, the still-popular Snapshots, debuted at the #8 spot on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums Chart and generated the engaging "Tennessee Flat Top Box" video that was featured on CMT, CMT Edge, GAC, Bluegrass Ridge TV and The Bluegrass Situation.