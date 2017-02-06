The Farm Hands Come up Big at SPBGMA

The Farm Hands and members of the band have won six awards at the 2017 SPBGMA conference in Nashville, TN this past weekend. At the 2016 SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards, The Farm Hands collectively took home four awards. This followed up an incredible 2015 when they received one of the SPBGMA's highest honors, "Entertainer of the Year." They are one of the busiest touring bands in bluegrass, performing over 150 dates per year. For anyone who has seen them in concert, none of this comes as a surprise. The group features four award winning singers, musicians and songwriters: Tim Graves, Daryl Mosley, Keith Tew, and Don Hill.

At this year's 2017 SPGBMA awards, the band captured Bluegrass Album of the Year for Dig in the Dirt on Pinecastle Records. The band also captured the Gospel Group of the Year, Entertainer of the Year and Song of the year honors. Songwriter of the year was awarded to Daryl Mosely of the band and Tim Graves took home the trophy for Dobro Performer of the year.

The group is putting the finishing touches on their third Pinecastle album to be titled Colors. The Farm Hands are one of the most exciting and talked about band in Bluegrass Music. At this year's SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards, the Farm Hands were named Entertainer of the Year and for a third consecutive year bluegrass music's Gospel Group of the Year!

Since their inception in 2010, they have received over 50 national awards and nominations. Their YouTube videos, Facebook, and Twitter pages have thousands of followers. They are one of the busiest touring bands in bluegrass, performing over 150 dates per year.

For anyone who has seen them in concert, none of this comes as a surprise. The Farm Hands are one of the most exciting and talented bands in bluegrass music. The group features 4 award winning singers, musicians and songwriters, including two long time veterans of Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.