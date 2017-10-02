Song of the Mountains is Virginia's New State TV Series

Marion, VA -- Virginia is for Lovers and the state loves Song of the Mountains a syndicated music television series taped in Marion and aired nation wide on PBS. The state House of Representatives and the Senate have siged a resolution making the program the state's TV Series.

Virginia has many state symbols including the state songs, state folklore center and others. Song of the Mountains joins the list of official symbols and icons. The program features music with roots in the Appalachian Mountains and includes artists of bluegrass, old-time, mountain and Americana. Many of the performers also are from the region giving the program a unique opportunity to showcase a major cultural element of Virginia's music. Fans are always welcomed to the taping sessions which usually take place at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia.

In August or 2015, Song of the Mountains transitioned from the Lincoln Theatre to the newly formed Appalachian Music Heritage Foundation (AMH), a Marion-based non-profit corporation. The program continues following its same traditional programming as before and AMH continues to rent The Lincoln Theatre for the show and television production.

Per the resolution, Virginia House Bill (HB-1927), Song of the Mountains is carried on at least 150 stations in 29 states reaching 75 different television markets with a potential audience of 93 million viewers. The program has run for eleven broadcast seasons generating 228 hours of broadcast content. The program promotes and preserves the music, heritage, and culture of the Southwest region of Virginia. Song of the Mountains is the first nationwide television program featuring the Bluegrass music of Appalachia. The program was founded in 2003 as a monthly stage concert series hosted by the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia.

The next program will take place Saturday, March 4, 2017 and will feature John Cowan with Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive and The Dave Adkins Band.



Song of the Mountains® is produced through an unprecedented collaboration between The Appalachian Music Heritage Foundation®, UNC-TV, regional bluegrass and old-time musicians, and the generous contributions of loyal supporters. Upcoming performances and ticket purchases can be made at Song of the Mountains.