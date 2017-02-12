ETSU Bluegrass Band at Carter Family Fold Feb 18

Hiltons, VA -- The Carter Family Fold will preset the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Bluegrass Band Saturday, February 18th. Bands with the ETSU Bluegrass and Country Music Program have performed at the Fold since the beginning of the program at ETSU in 1982. Daniel Boner and Roy Andrade now serve as the program's directors. The ETSU program has grown so popular that students travel from all over the world to study there. There are now nearly twenty different bands maintained by the program. ETSU's bands have performed in Japan, Belgium, and Russia. Some of the finest students the Bluegrass and Country Music Program has to offer will be performing with the ETSU Bluegrass Band as well as some of the program's professors. The ETSU Bluegrass Band puts tremendous energy and drive into every performance.

Colleen Trenwith, an ETSU Bluegrass Band instructor on fiddle harmony and individual guitar and fiddle instruction, will be heading up the group. Colleen is from New Zealand. She began her musical journey on classical violin at Trinity College in London and went on to perform with the New Zealand National Youth Orchestra for six years in the 1960s. In 1966, she was introduced to bluegrass, old time, and celtic music. She has played in various bands and has performed at both the Grand Ole Opry and the Bean Blossom Festival that honors Bill Monroe in Bean Blossom, Indiana. A fan of Kenny Baker's, she teaches many of his fiddle tunes and considers him to be one of the major innovators of the bluegrass fiddle style. After graduating from the ETSU Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music program at ETSU, she joined the faculty in 2010.

If you like traditional bluegrass, don't miss the ETSU Bluegrass Band. Their instrumental work is outstanding, and their vocals are unbelievable. Don't forget your dancing shoes, either. In addition to Colleen Trenwith, there will be some other fiddlers and lots of fine musicians from the ETSU program. Saturday, February 18th, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a concert by the ETSU Bluegrass Band. Admission to the concert is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, under age 6 free. For more information, go to http://www.etsu.edu/cas/das/bluergrass.

Carter Family Memorial Music Center, Incorporated, is a nonprofit, rural arts organization established to preserve traditional, acoustic, mountain music. For further information, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org or www.carterfamilyfold.com . Shows from the Carter Family Fold can be accessed at http://www.carterfoldshow.com. Partial funding for programs at the center is provided by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. For recorded information on shows coming up at the Fold, call 276-386-6054. The Fold is on Facebook – page Carter Fold – and Twitter – @carterfoldinfo.