Dolly Parton Wins 8th Grammy Award with Pentatonix Collaboration

World-renowned singer/songwriter/entertainer Dolly Parton continues racking up the honors! In 2014, The Recording Academy inducted Parton's self-penned hit "Jolene" into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Now, in 2017, that same song, released as a collaboration with Pentatonix, was awarded a Grammy in the Country Duo/Group Performance category. Watch the collaborative performance below.

"Oh my Lord I am so excited to have won the Grammy with Pentatonix on my old song 'Jolene'," says Dolly Parton. "I am so happy and am so very proud of Pentatonix. The song is one of my favorites. Thanks to the Grammys, but most importantly thanks to all the fans. I love you all."

The award-winning collaboration between Pentatonix and Parton happened through a partnership with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, which has enjoyed success with both acts in the past with exclusive editions of albums from each. In Parton’s case, the partnership stretches back to her 2009 Backwoods Barbie Collector's Edition project, which was followed by the release of An Evening With…Dolly and became the first Gold album-ever certified by the RIAA for Cracker Barrel Music. That relationship has continued with her latest Dolly Records / RCA Records release Pure & Simple. Released in the summer of 2016, the album – which netted Dolly her first chart-topping album since 1991 – was released in a deluxe Cracker Barrel-exclusive edition that featured live performances of her classic hits “9 To 5” and “Jolene” from the Glastonbury Festival, along with a 48-page ZinePak magazine filled with photos and interviews highlighting memorable stories from Parton. The collaboration is not part of any of the packages, however, is available for digital download through these vendors:

“Cracker Barrel is thrilled to have brought these two extraordinary talents together, Dolly Parton and Pentatonix, as part of our Spotlight Music Program for the exclusive collaboration of “Jolene." We share in the celebration of their GRAMMY Award win as they are both a special part of the Cracker Barrel family,” said Don Hoffman, VP of Marketing at Cracker Barrel.

CTK Management CEO Danny Nozell said, "The collaborative video produced by Cracker Barrel between Pentatonix and Dolly has been viewed over 22 million times and has now won a Grammy. Dolly proves, once again, that she is making music that the fans will respond to."

Parton's 2016's Pure & Simple North American Tour was the highest grossing tour of her career, performing over 60 shows.