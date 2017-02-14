Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival 2017 Lineup Announced

Oak Hill, NY -- While deep snows have been falling all over upstate New York, plans are already set for this summer's world famous Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival held each year in the Catskill Mountains at Oak Hill, New York. This event really is a Who's Who of Bluegrass Music and people come from all over the country and from other countries to experience this gathering of music, learning, family & friends. Many personal reunions for artists, fans and pickers happen annually at this historic event. This year's four-day event takes place July 13 through 16, 2017.
Taking a deep breath, artists schedule to appear this year include Dry Branch Fire Squad, Our Host Band, The Del McCoury Band, Jerry Douglas Band, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Steep Canyon Rangers, The Gibson Brothers, The Travelin' McCouries, Jeff Austin Band, Grateful Ball, The SteelDrivers, Sarah Jarosz, The O'Connor Band with Mark O'Connor, Balsam Range, Michael Daves & Friends featuring Tony Trischka, Julian Lage & Chris Elddridge, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Billy Strings, Cabinet, Molly Tuttle, The Lil' Smokies, David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition, Trout Steak Revival, Jordan Tice & Horse County, Compton & Newberry, Lindsay Lou & The Flatbellys, The Mike+Ruthy Band, and Bill & The Belles.
As you can clearly see, there is more than enough quality entertainment to keep you well satisfied and ensure your fill of bluegrass music for the entire duration of this outstanding festival.
Grey Fox is very much about learning. Learning to play better. Learning to sing. Learning how to jam. Learning to dance. Getting valuable advice from business professionals. Learning how to care for your instrument. Learn how to meditate. Even learning to be a clown. Fun and enriching learning activities abound from opening day through the weekend at several venues around the grounds:
The Grey Fox Bluegrass Academy for Kids (BGA), established in 1999, is a free four-day learning program held each year during Grey Fox. The program teaches children (age 8-17) to play, sing and perform bluegrass music. BGA consists of sectional instruction with their assigned instrumental teacher; ensemble sessions with the entire group; harmony singing lessons; and guest appearances by musicians who are performing at Grey Fox. The program’s grand finale is a ‘graduation gig’ Sunday afternoon on the High Meadow Stage. Approximately 100-120 kids participate in BGA each year. Students have fun, learn a lot, grow in confidence and make friends that can last a lifetime.
Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival is committed to keeping traditional bluegrass alive by passing it on to our younger generation. Several bluegrass festivals now have learning programs based on the Grey Fox model. BGA instructors and administrators have been invited to speak about youth education at the IBMA World of Bluegrass Conference, Leadership Bluegrass, and at the International Music Festival Conference (IMFCON). The Grey Fox Bluegrass Academy for Kids (BGA) has been featured in Bluegrass Unlimited magazine, the IBMA newsletter, regional bluegrass association publications and in the Voice of America Radio online magazine. Above all else, we are most pleased to be connecting kids with bluegrass music.
Tickets are still available so head on over to www.greyfoxbluegrass.com to get yours and then start packing to head out to the Catskils of New York for one heck of a fine bluegrass festival.
