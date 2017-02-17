Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice Release Single from New Album

Willis, VA -- Mountain Fever Records is excited to announce the release of new music from Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice. "What Goes Around Comes Around" is the first single from the new album and is available to radio today. The Mountains Are Calling Me Home, Sisk's second album for Mountain Fever Records, will be released March 24th.

By now, every diehard bluegrass fan, and even those that are just now discovering America's music, has become enamored with the vocal talents of the International Bluegrass Music Association's (IBMA) 2013 Male Vocalist of the Year, Junior Sisk. The native Virginian has become a staple among bluegrass festivals across the country and his latest recordings have been unbelievably well received by radio. Sisk's 2011 album, Heart Of A Song, led by the highly successful single, "A Far Cry From Lester And Earl," became a rallying cry for a resurgence of traditional sounds in bluegrass and received the IBMA's 2012 Song of the Year and Album of the Year. Further, Sisk won IBMA's 2013 Male Vocalist of the Year and he and Ramblers Choice were named the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America's (SPBGMA) 2014 Bluegrass Band of the Year. The string of successful ventures has continued with the band signing to Mountain Fever Records and releasing Poor Boy's Pleasure which delivered the IBMA's 2016 Recorded Event of the Year for "Longneck Blues." And earlier this month, Sisk won SPBGMA's Male Vocalist of the Year.

Music fans have come to expect nothing but the best from Sisk and his ensemble, and he has consistently delivered, this time with his new album, The Mountains Are Calling Me Home, due for release March 24th. The first single, "What Goes Around" is a fine example of Sisk's knack for finding great music. Penned by award winning songwriter Daniel Salyer, Sisk says, "'What Goes Around Comes Around' has never been recorded before. It's a saying that I have heard all my life and it rings true most of the time."

"What Goes Around Comes Around" is now available to radio via AirPlay Direct or a direct digital download by emailing a request to radio@mountainfever.com. The Mountains Are Calling Me Home will be released March 24th but consumers may pre-order the album now via iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play and will receive an instant download of "What Goes Around." For more information on the Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice, visit www.JuniorSisk.us.