East of Monroe Releases New Single

Up and coming, Virginia and Maryland-based Americana/bluegrass band, East Of Monroe is releasing a new single from their record By The River's Edge. The new single, "Say What You Mean", written by the band's guitar player and also one of the lead vocalists, Gary Alan Ferguson, was the winner of the 2015 DCBU Hazel Dickens Songwriting contest.

East Of Monroe records and plays mostly original tunes along with a few covers of some diverse favorites. The deeply experienced band members all have different influences and backgrounds that account for the many styles of music the group plays. This all creates a melting pot of pleasant and enjoyable music for the listener as it comes together in a unique and entertaining way. Their new release, By The River's Edge, has placed them in a position to be a force on the acoustic scene.

"While reviewing some new CDs and music for The Grass You Love, I happened upon East of Monroe. Before I realized it I had listened to the entire project! Great album! Above all else, a great listening album! Highly recommended!"

~ Kenneth Berrier, "The Grass You Love" on WEHC Emory, Virginia & WOPI Bristol, Tennessee

East Of Monroe showcases the talents of Billy Budd on bass, Gary Alan Ferguson on lead guitar, mandolin and vocals, Jackie Frost on guitar and vocals, Lisa Kay Howard Hughes on mandolin and vocals, Wally Hughes on fiddle, resonator guitar and vocals, and Terry Wittenberg on banjo and vocals.

East Of Monroe has a rescheduled CD Release party (due to a snow storm earlier in the year) on March 16th at The Kenmore Inn in Fredericksburg, VA. where you can hear this and the many of the other tracks from this terrific new acoustic record live and in person.

By The River's Edge, with new single "Say What You Mean", is available for radio programmers on AirPlay Direct and publicly on popular download sites or the band website.