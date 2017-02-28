Poor Mountain Records Signed Carolina Blue

From, Brevard North Carolina, to a recording contract. We are very happy to bring Carolina Blue into the Poor Mountain Records Family! "We are very excited about working with Rick Dollar and Jonathan Buckner from Poor Mountain Records on our current and future projects!" commented Bobby Powell and Timmy Jones, founding members of Carolina Blue.

With 3 Albums under their belt, Bobby and Timmy are no amateurs when it comes to putting together that great sound that is always recognizable as Carolina Blue! The Brevard, NC based bluegrass band is comprised of Bobby Powell-guitar, Tim Jones-mandolin, Reese Combs-upright bass, James McDowell-banjo & Merl Johnson- fiddle.

Carolina Blue is working hard on their next project scheduled for a June release. The band is mixing road time and appearances with rehearsals and studio time. It is keeping the band busy, to say the least.

Carolina Blue's roots run deep in the tradition of Bill Monroe and Flatt & Scruggs. In 2016 Carolina Blue recorded a set on Song Of The Mountains in Marion, VA. The band was formed in 2007 after the release of the album Nothing So Blue by Bobby Powell and Tim Jones.

Carolina Blue won the South Carolina state bluegrass championship at RenoFest in 2011. The band's repertoire consists of original songs; including Tim Jones' "Spring Will Bring Flowers", which was recorded by 2014 IBMA entertainers of the year Balsam Range, many bluegrass favorites, and gospel too, all done in the traditional style.