The Infamous Stringdusters Added To Jam In The Trees

Asheville, NC -- The 2nd Annual Jam In The Trees is thrilled to announce the addition of The Infamous Stringdusters to the lineup which includes some incredible acts that have already been annonced: Acoustic Syndicate, Peter Rowan, Larry Keel, Tim O'Brien, Jim Lauderdale, Underhill Rose, and Ken Tizzard. The 2017 event takes place Friday and Saturday, August 25-26th, 2017 at Pisgah Brewing Company in Black Mountain, NC. More artists are being added as the event approaches.

Bluegrass virtuosos The Infamous Stringdusters are no stranger to WNC and are excited to return with their new album Laws of Gravity, which debuted at #3 on iTunes Country Chart and #1 on the Amazon Bluegrass Chart. As first revealed on Rolling Stone Country, the new album marks a return to form for the Grammy-nominated acoustic five-piece. Laws of Gravity is all new original Dusters music--perhaps the most "Infamous" record they've done in their decade together.

Acoustic Syndicate, Peter Rowan, Larry Keel, Tim O'Brien, Jim Lauderdale,Underhill Rose, Ken Tizzard

Jam in the Trees has also announced the Friday schedule which starts with Ken Tizzard, followed by Underhill Rose, then Larry Keel. Doors at 7, show starts at 8pm, all on the indoor stage.

Gates open Saturday at 12pm, with music starting at 1pm throughout the day until 11pm on the beautiful Pisgah Brewing Outdoor Stage, followed by an "After Hours Jam" on the indoor stage.

Early Bird Tickets available while supplies last. VIP tickets are available for $100 and include Meet & Greets with the bands, a guided brewery tour and tasting, preferred parking, a commemorative event poster and more! Hotel and shuttle information coming soon. Stay tuned to the festival's new website www.jaminthetrees.com for more information and updates.

JITT is a benefit for Wild Forests & Fauna (WildFF) and last year's inaugural event raised $5000 to protect, restore and support threatened forests and wildlife in Western North Carolina. Relive some of the wonderful moments of 2016 through photos of the event by David Simchock Photography at www.frontrowfocus.com.

"At WildFF, our Big Tree Project that leverages outreach education and reforestation to protect forests in Western North Carolina and around the globe," WildFF's Executive Director Benjamin Colvin says, "Since JITT, the Big Tree Project has grown and has even sparked a relationship with ABTech and local company ArborZen to restore a razed site with over 500 native trees. We are thrilled to be a part of this and can not wait for Jam in the Trees 2017!"

JITT is now accepting art vendor applications for Jam In The Trees 2017. JITT is booking non-food vendors only; if you are a food vendor interested in being a part of JITT, please contact Pisgah Brewing directly. Here is the link to the Art Vendor Application: http://bit.ly/JITT_ArtVendorApp_2017.

Lifelong resident of Asheville and President of Jam In The Trees, LLC, Laurel York, continues, "We hope the 'jamsters' will come out again in 2017 for an even better event than last year and show their support for their great cause!"