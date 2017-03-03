Grand Ole Opry Recognizes Travis Tritt's 25 Year Membership Anniversary

Nashville, TN -- Travis Tritt celebrated his 25th anniversary of becoming an Opry member Tuesday night, February 28th. During Tritt's 30-minute set, the legendary John Conlee presented Tritt with a commemorative plaque congratulating the singer for his long-lived relationship with the Opry.

While standing inside the famous six-foot circle on stage, Tritt expressed his feelings about the night, telling the crowd that being a member of the Opry is the "biggest honor of my life." Backstage, prior to his 25th anniversary performance, Opry executives surprised Tritt with a cake to further celebrate the historic night.

For more information on Travis Tritt, visit his website www.TravisTritt.com and follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

More than 25 years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Grammy award-winning artist continues to sell-out shows and stay true and relevant to Country music fans across the globe. A Marietta, Ga. native, Travis Tritt is dubbed one of "The Class of '89," which included Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the early '90s. Among his eleven studio albums and numerous charted singles are nineteen Top 10 hits, including "Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde," "Here's A Quarter" and "It's A Great Day To Be Alive." Over the course of his career, he has produced millions in album sales, two Grammy award wins and multiple No. 1 singles on the Country radio charts. Most recently, Tritt released a special live 2-disc CD and DVD, titled A Man and His Guitar – Live From The Franklin Theatre.