Dailey & Vincent to be Inducted into Grand Ole Opry March 11th

Nashville, TN -- Three-time IBMA Entertainers of the Year and multi-Grammy®-nominated super duo Dailey & Vincent are secheduled to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry Saturday, March 11th. The duo are celebrating their tenth year together and they have made over 100 Opry appearances.

During a special half-hour Dailey & Vincent set last December, the two were joined by a series of guests including Opry members Marty Stuart and Connie Smith as well as John Carter Cash and his wife Ana Cristina in addition to Dailey’s father JB Dailey and Vincent’s mother Carolyn Vincent. After a performance with the duo, Stuart gave Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent the surprise of their lives, inviting the duo to officially join the Opry. “Country music needs you. Country music loves you. And the Grand Ole Opry welcomes you,” Stuart said.

“This is one of the most special things that has ever happened to us,” a shocked Dailey said after a few seconds of stunned silence. “We’re so thankful.”

Before closing out the December show along with their guests on the gospel favorite “This Old House,” and equally surprised Vincent shared, “I have no words. I’m so honored. The Lord is so faithful to us.”

“Dailey & Vincent have thoroughly entertained thousands of fans on the Opry stage over the past decade,” said Opry Vice President and General Manager Pete Fisher. Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent embody so much about what fans love about the Opry. They have a tremendous respect for tradition, and they’re also innovators committed to the future of the music they love. We’re excited to welcome them as official members of the family in March.”

Five-time Grammy award winners individually, three-time Grammy award nominees collectively, four-time DOVE Award winners, and winners of 35 IBMA Awards altogether (including 3-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Award winners and 3-Time Vocal Group of the Year Award winners), Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, backed by one of the best bands on tour today, are some of the most reputable and elite entertainers in American music; bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music. The concoction of the fantastically instinctive vocal blends of Dailey’s tenor and Vincent’s reedy harmonies, has gained them well-deserved praise for their own distinctive style and worldwide recognition as American Music gold. Dailey & Vincent has garnered world-wide attention with their first national, top-rated television series, “The Dailey & Vincent Show,” on RFD TV and over 500 airings of their PBS special “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE - In Concert.” Their most recent CD, Dailey & Vincent ALIVE, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass charts and remained at the top position for over 15 weeks.