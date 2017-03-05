Béla Fleck’s Classical Album “Juno Concerto” Released

Juno Concerto] will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about the traditionally bluegrass instrument,” writes No Depression, which is streaming Béla Fleck’s new album in honor of its release.

"This is my favorite [album of mine]," says Fleck, who wrote Juno Concerto for his son. "This was a piece that was written from the point of view of a new father. Everything was different, new things were important to me, and I was inspired. I also wanted to give my son Juno something expressly for him."

Juno Concerto (Rounder Records) is a piece for banjo and orchestra, recorded in March, 2016 with the Colorado Symphony, conducted by Jose Luiz Gomez. The album also features two pieces for banjo and string quartet, performed with Brooklyn Rider. Co-commissioned by the Canton, Colorado, South Carolina, and Louisville Symphony Orchestras, Juno Concerto was composed in 2015.

Juno Concerto is available everywhere now, with the vinyl release set for March 31 (available exclusively from Barnes & Noble).

Béla Fleck is often considered the world’s premier banjo player. The 15-time Grammy winner has earned awards in Jazz, World Music, Classical, Folk, Bluegrass, Pop Instrumental, Gospel and more, and has been nominated in more categories than any instrumentalist in Grammy history.

Béla made the classical connection in 2001 with Perpetual Motion, his critically acclaimed, two-time Grammy winning recording with John Williams, Joshua Bell, Evelyn Glennie, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer and others. In 2003, Fleck and Meyer debuted a double concerto for the Nashville Symphony which featured banjo and bass, which they co-wrote. The dynamic pair collaborated again with the Nashville Symphony in 2006 on The Melody of Rhythm, a triple concerto for banjo, bass, and tabla, this time with Indian consummate tabla virtuoso, Zakir Hussain. All of this built up to Béla’s first stand-alone banjo concerto, The Impostor, a commission by the National Symphony which premiered in 2011, followed by the companion documentary, How to Write a Banjo Concerto.