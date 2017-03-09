Dave Adkins Trio Releases Single from New Album

Willis, VA -- Mountain Fever Records is happy to announce the release of new music from Dave Adkins. Adkins' latest offering is an all-gospel trio release with the first single, "House Of Gold" available to radio and consumers today. Turn To Jesus will be available April 7th.

If you've ever met Dave Adkins, you might find yourself surprised to find the larger-than-life persona on stage is exactly that off stage, as well. He's a powerhouse of talent and his vocals, songwriting, and excitable stage presence simply astound audiences, drawing them in almost instantaneously within the first few moments of a live performance experience. New fans of his music soon learn that behind Adkins' immeasurable talent is a heart of gold, sincere in his approach to his music and with his fans.

Since signing with Mountain Fever Records, Adkins has released three projects, including two solo records, all achieving much success with fans, reviewers, and radio programmers. His latest self-titled album produced four charting singles including "Change Her Mind" which has been on the National Bluegrass Survey's Top 30 Songs for over 10 months.

Last year, Adkins partnered with two close friends, Richie Rose and David Taylor to sing in a small local church. The result was something even Adkins could not have predicted. A cell-phone video of the stripped-down, guitar and vocals-only performance, was posted on social media and captured the attention and hearts of so many, that the demand for more suddenly became very apparent. And thus, the Dave Adkins Trio was born.

The trio's first album, Turn To Jesus, will release April 7th. The first single, and the song that was the catalyst for it all, "House of Gold," is available to radio and consumers today. Radio programmers may download the single via AirPlay Direct or a digital download by emailing a request to radio@MountainFever.com. Consumers may pre-order the album now and will receive an instant download of "House Of Gold." For more information on Dave Adkins and the Dave Adkins Trio, visit www.DaveAdkinsMusic.com. For more on Mountain Fever Records, visit www.MountainFever.com.