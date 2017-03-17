"Warning Signs" from Breaking Grass Released

Willis, VA -- Mountain Fever Records is proud to announce the release of the brand new album from fan and radio favorites, Breaking Grass. Warning Signs is available everywhere today! Throughout history, Mississippi has been a mecca of fantastic music. From Delta Blues artists B.B. King and Muddy Waters, to country crooners Tammy Wynette and Conway Twitty, and those who've bridged the gap between country and bluegrass, Marty Stuart and Carl Jackson, it would seem there's something in the water down south that just breeds great talent. Such is the case with Booneville-based Breaking Grass. Consisting of Cody Farrar (guitar, lead vocals), Tyler White (fiddle), Britt Sheffield (bass, vocals), Zach Wooten (mandolin, vocals), and Jody Elmore (banjo, vocals), the band is uniquely different in that they comfortably fit within all the sub-genres of bluegrass, offering a wide range of original material, but with one foot planted firmly in tradition.

Warning Signs is the band's fourth album and the second for Mountain Fever Records. Comprised of 12 tracks, all written by Cody Farrar, the album perfectly delivers on energy and a youthful approach to a genre of music that is nearly a century old. "Warning Signs is the sound produced when a generation who has grown up during the full collision of folk, gospel, popular to cosmic country, metal, and blues creates a bluegrass album for today," writes Jordan Laney in the album's liner notes. "These guys capture and synthesize the energy and tone of bluegrass here and now by wielding these unmistakable influences into something all their own, and our own, too."

Warning Signs is now available to radio via AirPlay Direct or a direct digital download by emailing a request to radio@mountainfever.com. Consumers may purchase the album via iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play.

