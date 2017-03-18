Rebel Releases Albums from Big Country Bluegrass and Larry Sparks

Charlottesville, VA -- Rebel Records is excited to announce the release of two new albums: Big Country Bluegrass' Let Them Know I'm From Virginia and Larry Sparks' Lonesome And Blue: More Favorites.

Big Country Bluegrass has been making music for 30 years, and Let Them Know I'm From Virginia is a celebration of the band's commitment to—and love of—traditional bluegrass music. Founded by husband and wife Tommy and Teresa Sells, Big Country Bluegrass performed its first show in January 1987 and since that time has made many notable contributions to the bluegrass community. This recording, the band's fourth with Rebel Records, does the same!

Big Country Bluegrass is known for its hard-driving sound and fine selection of material. The group has had a long standing and fruitful relationship with songwriting legend Tom T. Hall and his late wife Dixie—a combination that has produced such hits as "The Boys in Hats and Ties," "I'm Putting on My Leaving Shoes" and "Bluefield West Virginia Blues," all cuts that have reached #1 on Bluegrass Unlimited's National Airplay Chart. This album features two more Tom T. & Dixie Hall originals, "The Old Crooked Trail" and "If I Ever Get Home," as well as songs by such fine writers as the late James King, Glenn Alford, Marvin Morrow, Tracy O'Connell and Eric Marshall, among others.

Larry Sparks is one of the most respected and beloved figures in bluegrass music. Beginning his career in the 1960s with the legendary Stanley Brothers and then Ralph Stanley, he has carved out his own path in the music with his fine voice, his unique bluesy style of guitar picking and his uncanny knack for finding great material.

Lonesome And Blue: More Favorites is a 14-track collection spanning Larry's 40 year relationship with Rebel Records. The album features many songs that have never seen the light of day on CD till now along with others that were introduced in the digital age but have been out of print in recent years. Seven different long-out-of-print albums (Dark Hollow, Best of Larry Sparks, Sings Hank Williams, Blue Sparks, Lonesome Guitar, Travelin' and Special Delivery) provide the pool of material from which these 14 classic songs were culled. Long time fans will be excited to get their hands on this material once again while new converts will be thrilled to dig even deeper into his extensive catalog. This is a superb collection of old favorites at a bargain price!

