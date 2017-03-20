I Draw Slow to Release “Turn Your Face to the Sun”

Nashville, TN -- Dublin-based roots band, I Draw Slow will release their highly anticipated new album, Turn Your Face to the Sun on Compass Records April 21st. Their combination of infectious high-energy songs, exuberant performances and a passion for tradition come together on this album to create the band's most cohesive offering yet. Fronted by brother/sister songwriting team Dave (guitar/vocals) and Louise (vocals) Holden, I Draw Slow coaxes the past into the present with original tunes that draw from the best of Irish and American folk music.

Their break out track "Goldmine" from 2012's Redhills was fueled by an add to a prominent Spotify playlist and its 20s themed video succeeded in introducing the band to a North American audience. Since then, they've gone on to establish themselves as festival standouts at MerleFest, Pickathon, Wintergrass, RockyGrass, Grey Fox, Red Wing, Edmonton Folk Fest, Sisters Folk Festival, Mountain Stage and more.

Building on the success of Redhills, the band released White Wave Chapel in 2014, which reached # 2 on the Irish charts. As their touring and press response grew in the years following, the band decided to capitalize on their dedicated fanbase to completely crowd-fund their new album, Turn Your Face to the Sun, their most ambitious project to date featuring a more expansive sound and palette.

I Draw Slow is a five-piece outfit comprising vocals, guitar, fiddle, banjo, and double bass. Holden siblings Dave and Louise are supported by violinist Adrian Hart, clawhammer banjo player Colin Derham, and double bassist Konrad Liddy. The quintet uses strings and vocals to create what has been described as a "fully natural evolution" (Bluegrass Today U.S.) of Americana/Appalachian music and Irish song writing.

Dave says, "We are delighted to sign with Compass Records. An Irish band that plays American folk music doesn't always make sense to everyone, but we feel right at home on their roster. Their relationships and reputation in the industry will help us tell our story and take us to the next level".

Turn Your Face to the Sun will be released April 21st in the U.S., and the rest of the world on May 12th.