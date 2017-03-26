Del McCoury Band Release Single for "You Could Be Me"

Nashville, TN -- Del McCoury Band digitally releases brand new track "You Could Be Me". At 78 years old, Del McCoury is not slowing down. Today he digitally releases his new single, "You Could Be Me". Del continues to release singles as they are finished as a way to get them to fans now instead of having to wait for a full album. This, and other, tracks will all eventually make their way to the next album but this gives listeners a peak into what the band is doing.

Del is gearing up for the 10th annual DelFest in Cumberland, MD over Memorial Day weekend. The 10th Anniversary is being celebrated with one of the biggest, most diverse lineups yet including bands like The Travelin' McCourys (feat. An appearance from Dierks Bentley), Trey Anastasio Band, Gov't Mule, Bela Fleck & Chris Thile, Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Hot Rize, Steep Canyon Rangers, and many others.

Del says of choosing "You Could Be Me" to record:

I don't have a formula for choosing songs, I just know what I like. I remember this one had an interesting melody but it was the lyrics that really stood out to me. There's a lot of truth in this song. We all want to talk about our problems, but we don't know what the next guy is going through. This song deals with that in a fun way -- it basically says, if you think you have it bad, well you could be me. And I promise you my problems are a lot worse.

Writers: Tim Crouch, Edgar Sanders, Kenneth Mcafee, Dennis Crouch

Listen to "You Could Be Me" on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/track/5nfJnJYHeIWSR8yuOgRnfr